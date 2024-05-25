Save Up to $1,946 on These BuyDig Bundles on Memorial Day Weekend

A home theater system can help you keep your family and guests entertained as you enjoy movie nights, sporting events or video game nights. If you've been looking for new upgrades in this arena, then these BuyDig bundles might be for you. BuyDig has quietly put together two LG TV and sound bundles you can snatch at savings of up to $1,946 during Memorial Day weekend. But there's a catch: You need to put these products together in your cart in the right combos. We're here to help you out with that.

Best Memorial Day TV Deals Be sure to follow all of the latest Memorial Day TV deals so you can score the best price on your entertainment upgrade. See Memorial Day TV Deals

In both instances, you have to add the LG GX soundbar and subwoofer to your cart. This soundbar and subwoofer regularly cost $800 and offer a 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound. It features high-resolution audio (24bit / 192kHz) for detailed voices and a true theatrical experience at home. BuyDig is letting you choose from two TVs you can add to this soundbar for savings:

Both of these LG TVs are equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR expression enhancer for crisp images, smart TV capabilities and voice control options. They're already posted at major discounts, but you can save if you make the following combinations:

LG evo G3 65-inch + LG GX soundbar: $1,998 (save $1,099)

LG evo G3 83-inch + LG GX soundbar: $3,798 (save $1,698)

These savings are only visible once you add these product combinations to your cart and net you major discounts on items that were already on sale, making this offer a steal.

If you've been looking for new home theater gear but aren't sure if these deals are for you, check out our best OLED TV and soundbar deal lists. We're also tracking other Memorial Day deals so you can maximize discounts this weekend.