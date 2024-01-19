X
Save on Meal Delivery Kits From HelloFresh, Blue Apron and More

Get free meals or discounted boxes from some of the top-rated food delivery services.

We're already several weeks into the new year but it's not too late to take control of your nutrition. And there are several meal kit delivery services to help you lean into a healthier lifestyle. The best part is, many of these services offer sign-up bonuses for new subscribers. We also have exclusive codes that'll get you deals and discounts on your first order. Whether you're looking for new recipes or you just need some help in the meal prep department, you're sure to find a service that fits your needs and budget.

Hello Fresh meal kit
HelloFresh

HelloFresh

22 free meals, first box ships free and more

See at HelloFresh

If you sign up for HelloFresh now, you'll score a few great perks, including 22 free meals, free shipping on your first box and a few surprise gifts. Simply use code CNET22 during checkout to claim all your goodies.

factor75.png
Factor75

Factor 75

Save up to $276 off

See at Factor 75

With Factor 75, you can save up to $276 during sign up with our exclusive code: CNET276. Factor 75 has a bunch of plans to choose from, including keto, vegan, protein plus and calorie smart menu options. You can even chat with a registered dietitian for free.

green-chef
Green Chef

Green Chef

Save $200 off, plus free shipping

See at Green Chef

Green Chef is focused on providing organic produce and a host of fun recipes for you to create. You can choose from keto, plant-based or gluten-free options to create your perfect menu. If you sign up now, you'll get up to $200 off your first order plus free shipping with the code CNET200.

blue apron box with ingredients
Blue Apron

Blue Apron

Enjoy 65% off first order, plus free shipping

See at Blue Apron

We've talked a lot about Blue Apron and that's because it's our top-rated meal kit service. That's thanks to its tasty ingredients and great value for money. And it's even better value with 65% off your first order, plus free shipping. 

