Save Big With Memorial Day Deals on Govee Smart Lights and More
Now is your chance to upgrade your smart home with one of many different Govee smart light deals.
The Memorial Day deals are coming fast, and we haven't even reached the big day yet. There are tons of deals available already, and for those on the hunt for a great Memorial Day smart home deal, you need look no further. Govee is currently offering a raft of smart lights, light strips and other products with big discounts. Savings of up to 40% off are available right now, but they won't be for long, so get those orders in if you're looking to brighten your home.
Govee has quite a number of deals running right now, and we can't possibly dig into each and every one of them here. For that reason, we're going to highlight a couple that we think are worth calling out, starting with the Govee RGBIC gaming lights. These things come in a length of 10 feet and consist of neon rope lights that can be used on desks, doorways or just about anywhere else you can think of. They'd normally sell for $90, but they can be yours today for just $60 when you clip the on-page coupon. Need a longer run? The 16-foot version is just $80 when you clip a similar coupon.
Moving on, fans of light bars will be pleased to see a deal on a pair of them. The Govee RGBIC light bars feature more than 60 built-in modes and they can be yours for $65 when you clip the coupon.
Looking for something completely different? How about a GoveeLife smart ice maker with self-cleaning tech and the ability to make a lot of ice? This tabletop ice machine is now available for just $120 but, again, you need to clip the coupon.