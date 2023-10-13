X
Post Prime Day Deals Have Roku and Fire TV 4K up to 54% Off

Prime Day might be over, but you can still get these 4k streaming devices at a bargain.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K and 4K Plus
Even though Prime Day is over, you can still grab a couple of streaming devices. While the majority of Fire TV sticks have gone back to full price, the Fire TV Stick 4k remains at its Prime Day Pricing, and the same goes for the Roku Express 4K Plus. Be sure to snap either of them up if you like what you see, and also check out what Prime Day deals are still available while you're here.

As long as your TV has an HDMI port -- and these became standard in about 2005 -- then either one of these ultra-affordable sticks will work. 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K: $23

Save $27

$23 at Amazon

For Alexa users and Amazon Prime subscribers, the Fire TV Stick 4K is less than half price right now and offers 4K HDR video as well. The remote includes Alexa too if you have a whole smart home thing going on. 

Roku Express 4K Plus
Roku Express 4K Plus: $29

Save $10

$29 at Amazon

At $30, the Roku Express 4K Plus is available for the same price as the HD model, but brings with it Dolby HDR compatibility and TV control. It also features voice control with a button press, and Roku's excellent operating system.

Read our Roku Express 4K Plus review.

Meanwhile, Amazon recently refreshed its flagship Fire TV 4K Max, and while it's not on sale we are currently putting it through its paces. Look out for it in the best Fire TV Stick list soon. 

