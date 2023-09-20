Amazon Updates Fire TV Sticks With New 4K and 4K Max Versions

During Amazon's big showcase on Wednesday the company took the wraps off a couple of updates to its popular streaming sticks. The event saw a new Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Both devices are getting faster, with Amazon touting that the Stick 4K now has a 1.7Ghz quad-core processor that it says is 30% more powerful. It also includes support for Wi-Fi 6 for better streaming if you've updated your router to a model that supports it. The 4K Max takes things a step further, with Amazon including an "upgraded" 2Ghz quad-core processor, support for Wi-Fi 6E connections and 16GB of internal storage.

An ambient mode for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max will now show artwork from "famous institutions around the world" on your home screen alongside widgets for the weather, calendar or reminders. Amazon says the artwork will be available without the need for a monthly subscription and include works from the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, Museo del Prado in Madrid, and Galleria d'Arte Moderna in Florence.

Artwork on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

The new Sticks will, like other Fire TV devices, be able to connect to other Amazon speakers including the new soundbar the company also unveiled on Wednesday. Neither device appears to come bundled with Amazon's nicer Voice Remote Pro.

The streamers will be available for preorder today, with the Stick 4K running $50 and the Stick 4K Max going for $60. Amazon did not disclose when the devices would ship.