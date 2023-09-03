X
Our Exclusive Coupon Code Saves You 50% on Your First BistroMD Delivery

BistroMD delivers healthy meals right to your front door, and you can try it out for less right now.

Max McHone
Max McHone
A BistroMD meal and package on a wooden tabletop.

Among some successful meals were a lot of misses.

 BistroMD

Eating right is one of the most important parts of staying healthy. But between your job, family, housework and other obligations, it can be hard to find the time to eat anything, let alone whip up an entire healthy and delicious meal. But what if you could get nutritious meals shipped right to your front door? With BistroMD, you can -- and right now you can save big on your first delivery with our CNET-exclusive coupon code.

BistroMD's meals are designed specifically to help promote weight loss, without sacrificing convenience or flavor. And when you use the promo code CNET50 at checkout, you'll get 50% off your first order, which can save you as much as $110. Plus, you'll get free shipping, which saves you another $20. There are a few different programs to choose from, including options for vegans, diabetics and much more. The full program includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, or you can opt to receive only lunches and dinners, and you can choose between five or seven days of meals per week. BistroMD didn't quite crack our list of the overall best healthy meal delivery services for 2023, but our reviewer was impressed by the menu options and the ability to choose a program that's suited to your health concerns.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
