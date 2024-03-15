One of Our Favorite Wi-Fi 6 Routers Is Just $75 Right Now

If you haven't updated your Wi-Fi router in the last few years, you might be surprised how far things have come. Now's the perfect time to upgrade to the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard, especially if you're finding that your network isn't performing quite as well as it once did. Wi-Fi 6 is designed for tons of connections, and in a world where even our bulbs are online, that can be vital. Here at CNET, one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers is this TP-Link Archer AX21. Not only is it fast, but it's also packed with the kind of features you need. And if you're in the mood to upgrade, now is definitely the time.

Amazon is currently selling the TP-Link Archer AX21 for just $75, a figure that's a solid $25 off the usual price. We don't know exactly when this deal will end, but we do know that you have to clip the on-screen coupon to get the best discount available. We recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Archer AX21 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, which means it supports lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 1.8Gbps. It's also backward compatible, so you can use it with any previous-gen networks or devices. And it's compatible with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, which makes it easy to set up and add other smart devices to your network.

This router uses WPA3 security to keep your network safe from prying eyes, and it supports both server and client VPNs for added protection.

