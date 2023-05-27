Snag Massive Memorial Day Weekend Savings at Amazon

There are a ton of Memorial Day deals happening at various retailers all weekend long, and Amazon is no exception. The company has marked down thousands of items by up to 68%, making it a great time to shop for everything you need, from electronics and fitness gear to items for the home or your closet.

We've gathered some of our favorite deals and have highlighted them below, but be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Amazon for even more options.

Tech deals

Anker/CNET Anker 521 portable power station: $187 Save $63 This portable power station is a great way to keep your devices charged during power outages or while on trips when you don't have access to an outlet. With a full charge, this power station can charge a phone up to 20 times. Plus it has six ports, including two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port and a car outlet, so you can use it for a variety of devices. It's also built to be durable and drop-proof. See at Amazon

Yard and outdoor deals

Vivere/CNET Vivere cotton hammock and steel stand 50% off This double cotton hammock comes with a steel stand and a carry bag, and it can hold up to 450 pounds, making it a nice way to relax this summer. At 50% off, it's just $60 right now. See at Amazon

Home deals

Bissell/CNET Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: $170 Save $67 This vacuum has a lift-off detachable pod to help you clean harder-to-reach areas around your house. It also has a HEPA sealed allergen system that traps 99.97% of dust and allergens, and it's designed to handle pet hair, which can make it an ideal pick for families with furry friends that shed. $170 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: $170

Fitness deals

Fashion deals

