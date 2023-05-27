Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Snag Massive Memorial Day Weekend Savings at Amazon

You can save up to 68% off home goods, tech, fitness, fashion and more right now.

There are a ton of Memorial Day deals happening at various retailers all weekend long, and Amazon is no exception. The company has marked down thousands of items by up to 68%, making it a great time to shop for everything you need, from electronics and fitness gear to items for the home or your closet. 

We've gathered some of our favorite deals and have highlighted them below, but be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Amazon for even more options. 

Tech deals

Anker 521 Portable Power Station
Anker/CNET

Anker 521 portable power station: $187

Save $63

This portable power station is a great way to keep your devices charged during power outages or while on trips when you don't have access to an outlet. With a full charge, this power station can charge a phone up to 20 times. Plus it has six ports, including two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port and a car outlet, so you can use it for a variety of devices. It's also built to be durable and drop-proof.

More tech deals:

Yard and outdoor deals

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand
Vivere/CNET

Vivere cotton hammock and steel stand

50% off

This double cotton hammock comes with a steel stand and a carry bag, and it can hold up to 450 pounds, making it a nice way to relax this summer. At 50% off, it's just $60 right now.

More yard and outdoor deals:

Home deals

BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System
Bissell/CNET

Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: $170

Save $67

This vacuum has a lift-off detachable pod to help you clean harder-to-reach areas around your house. It also has a HEPA sealed allergen system that traps 99.97% of dust and allergens, and it's designed to handle pet hair, which can make it an ideal pick for families with furry friends that shed.

More home deals:

Fitness deals

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex/CNET

Bowflex and Schwinn fitness equipment

Up to 40% off

Right now you can save on adjustable dumbbells, treadmills and more, so you can build your home gym for less. 

More fitness deals:

Fashion deals

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses are displayed against a blue background.
Ray-Ban/CNET

Sunglasses from Costa, Oakley, Ray-Ban and Persol

Up to 30% off

Right now Amazon has marked down select sunglass and eyeglass frames from popular brands like Costa, Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol by up to 30%.

More fashion deals:

