Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: How to Watch Independence Day Display Live Stream for Free

Now well into its fifth decade as an Independence Day staple, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is set to light up New York's night sky once again this evening for another "pyrotechnic salute to America."

This year's festivities are set to begin at 8 p.m. with a series of live musical performances from big-name acts including the Roots, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, and LL Cool J.

The main event itself blasts off at 9:25 p.m. ET., when over 60,000 firework shells are set to be launched from five barges in the East River as part of a 25-minute display.

Soundtracked by the US Army Field Band, according to the official event website, the display is set to include a new type of Ghost pyro that features four different alternating hues.

How to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2023 in the US

If you don't live in New York -- or just want to watch the display from the comfort of your own home -- you can watch the fireworks on TV on Tuesday night. NBC will televise Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show from 8 to 10 p.m. ET in a special broadcast hosted by Rutledge Wood (Floor Is Lava) and Zuri Hall (Access Hollywood).

You don't need a cable or satellite TV subscription to watch NBC. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBC. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

Alternatively, if you live in an area with good reception, you can watch NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

As well as NBC, you can also watch the broadcast live online via streaming service Peacock.

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

All of the live TV streaming services other than Peacock above offer free trials, and all allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

How to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the event locally, you may need a different way to watch the fun -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on the holiday by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Quick tips for streaming Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2023 using a VPN

