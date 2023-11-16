Grab This 55-Inch TCL 4K Roku TV for $188 During Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is on the horizon, and for those looking to cash in on a smart TV at a great price, this deal may be your best bet. Walmart is set to slash the price of this 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV down to just $188 -- that's a $60 savings on its usual list price and makes getting your hands on this budget-friendly model even easier.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

But there's one catch -- you can't take advantage of this deal just yet. Walmart's next Black Friday sale officially kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. ET, which is when this offer will go live. So if you missed Walmart's first Black Friday sales event, don't fret. Starting next Wednesday, this deal will be available, along with plenty of bargains on tech, home goods and hundreds of other items. And don't forget that Walmart Plus members get a jumpstart on the sale, with access beginning at noon ET.

A similar model of the TCL 4-Series is our current favorite budget smart TV, thanks to its low price and its Roku smart TV system. Roku remains our favorite interface thanks to its simple, uncluttered, easy-to-use format, and this TV has the platform built into it. This model also offers 4K resolution and HDR, as well as 4K upscaling, which means it'll offer a decent picture for a budget TV. Plus, it has four HDMI inputs, including one ARC, so that you can connect all the devices you need.

Are you looking for other brands or sizes? Walmart is offering more TV deals, and be sure to take a look at our roundup of Black Friday TV deals for more offers worth checking out.