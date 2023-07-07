X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Best Earplugs to Prevent Hearing LossClear Your iPhone Cache NowCNET CouponsChatGPT in the ClassroomBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission. How we test meal kits

Get Deep Discounts On Blue Apron Meal Kits With This Deal

New customers get free shipping on your first order and a total of $150 in savings across your first six meal kit orders.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Blue Apron ingredients on table
Blue Apron

Meal kits have gotten wildly popular as more and more people seek simple ways to make life a little easier and free up time to get more don. If you're considering trying out a meal kit delivery service so you can nix grocery shopping off your to-do list, Blue Apron is worth checking out. The company topped our picks as the best overall meal kits you can get and is dedicated to freshness, quality, choice and sustainability. Right now Blue Apron is offering new customers free shipping on your first meal kit, along with $150 in savings across your first six orders. But this deal is only available now through July 9, so act fast if you're interested.

See at Blue Apron

Blue Apron's meal kits include everything you need to make dinner for your family and are delivered straight to your door each week. They're easy to put together and are a major time saver. Most of the kits will take just 25 to 35 minutes to make from start to finish, but keep in mind that some involved recipes may take up to 45 minutes. You'll get to choose from 12 different meal kits per week, which will include a few plant-based options, some geared towards wellness and even one or two premium meal plans -- though the higher-end meats will have an added cost. You can also pause your subscription if you want a break or will be traveling and need to skip a week. If you're looking to make meal planning easy for your family, let Blue Apron take the hassle of shopping and prep off of your plate.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Nutrition Guides

Meal Delivery
Dieting Program Guides
Vitamin and Supplement Guides