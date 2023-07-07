Get Deep Discounts On Blue Apron Meal Kits With This Deal

Meal kits have gotten wildly popular as more and more people seek simple ways to make life a little easier and free up time to get more don. If you're considering trying out a meal kit delivery service so you can nix grocery shopping off your to-do list, Blue Apron is worth checking out. The company topped our picks as the best overall meal kits you can get and is dedicated to freshness, quality, choice and sustainability. Right now Blue Apron is offering new customers free shipping on your first meal kit, along with $150 in savings across your first six orders. But this deal is only available now through July 9, so act fast if you're interested.

Blue Apron's meal kits include everything you need to make dinner for your family and are delivered straight to your door each week. They're easy to put together and are a major time saver. Most of the kits will take just 25 to 35 minutes to make from start to finish, but keep in mind that some involved recipes may take up to 45 minutes. You'll get to choose from 12 different meal kits per week, which will include a few plant-based options, some geared towards wellness and even one or two premium meal plans -- though the higher-end meats will have an added cost. You can also pause your subscription if you want a break or will be traveling and need to skip a week. If you're looking to make meal planning easy for your family, let Blue Apron take the hassle of shopping and prep off of your plate.