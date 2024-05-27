Best Target Memorial Day Sales: Can't-Miss Savings on Headphones, TVs and More
Target is serving up a wide selection of Memorial Day deals across multiple categories. Here are some of the best.
We're now in the thick of Memorial Day, with the holiday finally here, meaning all the best Memorial Day sales are going strong. And Target is yet another retailer with a beefy selection of deals on offer with its Hello Summer Sale.
During the sale, you can shop everything from headphones to smart TVs and more, with grills and patio furniture sets rounding out the discounts on offer. Ready to shop? These deals are available online and in store, so if you don't see something in stock at your local Target, check online and you may be able to have an item shipped to you instead.
But where do you begin with all these great deals on offer? We've done the work for you. Check out some of our favorite Hello Summer Sale picks below. Keep checking back for more, because we'll be updating this article regularly to bring you the best and brightest savings throughout the rest of Memorial Day as well.
Target Memorial Day deals on tech
Prices on AirPods can fluctuate wildly during sales but right now Target has the second-gen USB-C version for a decent price, just $190, and it's good for online or in-store orders.
For over-the-ear headphones with high sound quality and comfortable, long-wearing fit, these Beats Studio Pro are hard to beat. If you've been drooling over a pair, there's no time like the present: They're currently $100 off.
- JLab Go Air Pop wireless ear buds: $20 (save $5)
- Beats Solo 4 headphones: $150 (save $50)
- Canon Pixma TS6420A wireless inkjet all-in-one printer: $70 (save $60)
- Speck phone cases: Up to 20% off
- Apple Watch SE GPS: $200 (save $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $30 (save $10)
Target Memorial Day deals on TVs
A big screen with high definition and color saturation, it's more like a home theater screen than a TV. The $800 savings puts this pricey TV in a slightly different category.
- Vizio D-series 32-inch smart TV: $160 (save $10)
- Westinghouse 32-inch smart TV with Roku: $110 (save $10)
- Samsung 65-inch The Terrace outdoor OLED smart TV: $4,500 (save $500)
Target Memorial Day deals on patio furniture and outdoor living
Trick out your deck or patio in style with this stellar deal on a sofa, two chairs and a coffee table in a durable rattan weave. Cushions are included.
This massive patio umbrella does it all: It's 10 feet by 10 feet so it gives plenty of shade and it's lined underneath with solar-powered LED lights to illuminate your deck or patio after the sun goes down. Plus, the cantilever style allows you to adjust the umbrella for maximum shade. It comes in more than a dozen colors so you can match it to your style. All of that and it's 49% off.
- Costway 7-piece rattan outdoor dining table with wooden tabletop: $459 (save $631)
- Room Essentials 1-gallon plastic watering can: $4 (save $2)
- Room Essentials rectangle outdoor table with plant hooks: $140 (save $60)
Target Memorial Day deals on grills
This portable grill is a favorite of our review team thanks to its portability and versatility. The lid is a cutting board, making your picnic that much easier. And you can nab one for less right now.
- Char-Broil deluxe table top gas grill: $70 (save $17)
- Cuisinart CPO-401 portable propane pizza grill: $140 (save $60)
- Room Essentials 3-piece stainless steel tool set: $7 (save $3)
- Grill Boss propane gas grill: $300 (save $156)
Target Memorial Day home and kitchen appliance deals
Ninja air fryers seem to always have a spot on our best air fryer lists. This large capacity air fryer is ideal for cooking big meals and it does more than just air fry. It also broils, bakes, toasts, roasts, dehydrates and more.
Dyson makes high-quality stick vacuums and we love this lightweight model, and especially the $130 price cut.
- Power XL Vortex air fryer: $50 (save $30)
- Soda Stream Art sparkling water maker with CO2 cartridge: $100 (save $50)
- Shark Rocket ultralight corded stick vacuum: $130 (save $70)
What should I buy at Target on Memorial Day?
Target is known for having variety and this year their Memorial Day sale offers discounts on nearly all categories with the biggest savings in outdoor furniture, yard and garden and grills as well as small home appliances and tech.
How long is Target's Memorial Day sale?
Target's sale, which is dubbed the Hello Summer Sale, ends on Memorial Day itself. That means you only have the resot of today, Monday, May 27, to shop the sale either online or in-store.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
Traditionally Memorial Day is a great time to shop for bigger purchases like large appliances, as well as mattresses and furniture. But we're also seeing deals across the board on everything from TVs to items under $25.
How CNET chooses the best deals for Memorial Day
Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters have years of experience helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are genuinely great and which are worth ignoring. That includes during Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events throughout the year. As such, our team has gotten pretty good at parsing through the plethora of deals available at any one, weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from retailers all over, including Target.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.
- Real discounts mean we're checking things like pricing history and recent sales to make sure it's not a case of inflated MSRPs in order to make a deal seem better than it actually is.
- Quality reviews are important for any product. If it's discounted because it is likely to break the first time you use it, that's not something we're going to recommend you buy -- at any price.
- Remaining sale time is also a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal isn't going to last long, we're going to let you know that up front in order to try and avoid disappointment.