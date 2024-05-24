Best Memorial Day Grill Sales: Save Hundreds on Top-Name Grills and Smokers

CNET

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and with it comes Memorial Day sales on everything from TVs to mattresses and more. For many of us, this weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer -- or more importantly -- grilling season. Whether you're after a charcoal kamado grill or you want the best electric grill to cook meals on the quick, Memorial Day weekend can bring a host of enticing offers.

Best Memorial Day Deals Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them. See Memorial Day Live Blog

While we're updating this article throughout the Memorial Day weekend to make sure you get the best prices, don't wait too long. You'll want to strike while the grill is hot.

Best overall Memorial Day grill and smoker deals

Memorial Day weekend grill and smoker deals

Lowe's/CNET LoCo Cookers 3-burner propane griddle: $350 Save $450 Griddles are a fantastic option for outdoor cooking, and the LoCo Cookers 3-burner griddle is on an amazing sale for Memorial Day weekend. With 740 square inches of cooking space, you can feed everyone at the party with no problems. Aside from the flexibility that using a gas griddle offers, this model from LoCo comes with a dual-door cabinet for storage, two side tables and a built-in lid. At only $350, it's basically a must-buy. $350 at Lowe's

Costway/CNET Costway 3-in-1 vertical charcoal smoker and portable BBQ grill: $80 Save $79 Charcoal barrel smokers are perfect for getting a good even cook on your food and adding delicious smokey flavors. Even better, these cookers take up very little room, so they're perfect for smaller patios. The Costway 3-in-1 smoker and grill has two grill racks offering 400 square inches of cooking space. You can also set up the smoker to act as a regular grill or as a fire pit, so at $80, it's hard to pass it up. $80 at Walmart

Cuisinart/CNET Cuisinart Venture portable gas grill: $124 Save $46 Summer usually means camping, going to the park, beach time and more out-and-about adventures. Cooking on the go with a grill can be cumbersome, but the Cuisinart Venture portable gas grill isn't only portable but also looks great. It sort of reminds me of a small cooler, but it packs some really great features. Fueled by propane, you can skip worrying about ashes. The wooden lid can double as a cutting board to make for an easy, all-in-one grill. $124 at Best Buy $124 at Amazon

Masterbuilt/CNET Masterbuilt Gravity Series 800 Digital Wi-Fi charcoal grill, griddle and smoker: $697 Save $102 Cooking with charcoal offers some delicious flavors but can be a hassle when you don't have enough to finish cooking, or you want to do a long smoke. Masterbuilt's cooker solves those issues and elevates outdoor cooking with some really useful features. The vertical gravity-fed hopper can hold up to 10 hours of charcoal, and with built-in Wi-Fi and the Masterbuilt app, you can keep your cook going perfectly. Along with smoking, you'll also be able to grill, and with the flat-top griddle insert, you will be ready to cook anything. $697 at The Home Depot

Traeger/CNET Traeger Grills Pro 575 electric wood pellet grill and smoker: $600 Save $200 The name Traeger is generally the most recognizable brand in the pellet grill world. These reliable cookers offer an approachable way to cook your food with real wood smoke flavor. The Traeger Grills Pro 575 electric wood pellet grill and smoker packs a lot of features into a relatively compact space. With 575 square inches of cooking space, you can get up to 24 burgers, five rib racks or four chickens and cook them all perfectly with the built-in meat probes. The included WiFire technology (I see what you did there) allows you to monitor your grill from anywhere to ensure everything cooks wonderfully. $600 at Amazon $600 at The Home Depot

More grill deals for Memorial Day Weekend

We found several Nexgrill models on sale for MDW. Nexgrill

Should I buy a grill or smoker on Memorial Day?

It might be the best time aside from the end of the summer season. With outdoor cooking really starting to heat up, Memorial Day weekend offers a chance to save money on some of the best-selling items of the summer.

Where are the best Memorial Day grill and smoker sales?

Fan-favorite Traegers are also marked down ahead of the long weekend. Chris Wedel/CNET

Grills and smokers have reached the point where you won't just find them at big box stores or hardware stores. Aside from the multitude of brands making cookers now, the inclusion technology makes these items available at more retailers than ever. You'll find great savings on grills and smokers of all kinds at Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, Amazon and much more.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

You'll find nearly anything and everything getting some great discounts over the Memorial Day weekend. From some of the top smart home deals to appliances and more, you'll find plenty of ways to save money. Don't forget to pick up some helpful grilling tools over the weekend for that new grill you bought.