Best Target Memorial Day Deals: Save Hundreds on Outdoor Furniture, Headphones, TVs and More

Memorial Day weekend is still going strong which means all of the Memorial Day sales are too. This year Target is getting in on the action with the Hello Summer Sale which takes place over Memorial Day weekend, ending May 27. You'll find discounts across categories, from snacks to TVs to entire patio furniture sets. The deals are online and in-store, too so if you don't see something in stock at your local Target, you may be able to order it online and have it delivered instead.

To help you make the most of this imited-time sales, we've curated some of our favorite items below, but be sure to check back because we'll be updating this article regularly to bring you the best and brightest savings.

Target Memorial Day deals on tech

Beats/CNET Beats Studio Pro: $250 Save $100 For over-the-ear headphones with high sound quality and comfortable, long-wearing fit, these Beats Studio Pro are hard to beat! If you've been drooling over a pair, there's no time like the present: they're currently $100 off. $250 at Target

Target Memorial Day deals on TVs

Target Memorial Day deals on patio furniture and outdoor living



Best Choice Products/CNET Best Choice Products 10 ft. by 10 ft. 2-tier square outdoor solar LED cantilever patio umbrella: $349 Save $350 This massive patio umbrella does it all: it's 10 feet by 10 feet so it gives plenty of shade and it's lined underneath with solar-powered LED lights to illuminate your deck or patio after the sun goes down. Plus, the cantilever style allows you to easily adjust the umbrella for maximum shade. It comes in more than a dozen different colors so you can match it to your style. All of that and it's 49% off. $350 at Target

Target Memorial Day deals on grills

Target Memorial Day home and kitchen appliance deals

What should I buy at Target over Memorial Day weekend?

Target is known for having variety and this year their Memorial Day weekend sales offer discounts on nearly all categories with the biggest savings in outdoor furniture, yard and garden and grills as well as small home appliances and tech.

How long is Target's Memorial Day sale?

Target's sale, which is dubbed the Hello Summer Sale, take place over Memorial Day weekend and ends Monday, May 27. It can be shopped online and in-store.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Traditionally Memorial Day weekend is a great time to shop for bigger purchases like large appliances, as well as mattresses and furniture. But we're also seeing deals across the board on everything from TVs to items under $25.

How CNET chooses the best deals for Memorial Day

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters have years of experience helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are genuinely great and which are worth ignoring. That includes during Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events throughout the year. As such, our team has gotten pretty good at parsing through the plethora of deals available at any one, weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from retailers all over, including Target.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.