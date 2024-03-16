X
Best Amazon Deals: Big Savings on Smart Scales, Sony Headphones, Coffee Capsules and More

Take advantage of a bunch of excellent Amazon deals right now.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
amazon-weekend-sale-7-bf
Bargain hunting? There are plenty of deals to nab on Amazon this weekend. You'll find everything from smart scales to coffee capsules, and we've collected our favorite bargains below. For more retail therapy, take a look at CNET's gift guides.

Best Amazon deals to shop right now
Amazon

Amazon Fresh Intenso dark, medium and light capsules: $14

Save $2

If you need to shake yourself out of your morning java routine, take a look at this variety pack of coffee capsules from Amazon. It features two capsules each of five different roasts, from light to dark, so you can try something a little different for a change.

$14 at Amazon
Waterpik

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser: $58

Save $42

Keeping your teeth and gums healthy is super important. It'll keep you looking and feeling good, and spare you the pain and expense of a ton of dentist visits down the line. Water flossers like this Waterpik are great alternatives to regular flossing and can sometimes be even more efficient in cleaning your teeth.This Waterpik Aquarius can hold 22 ounces of water, for about 90 seconds of runtime, with up to 1,400 pulses per minute.

$58 at Amazon
Sony

Sony-INZONE H3 wired gaming headset: $78

Save $22

Gaming with a solid pair of headphones makes a world of difference, and if you play on a PlayStation 5, the Sony Inzone H3 headset is definitely worth checking out. It's made to work seamlessly with the PS5, and it features 360 Spatial Audio. There's also some really great padding to help keep you comfortable over long periods of play. There no active noise canceling, though, so you'll get a better experience using them in a quiet environment.

$78 at Amazon
Blink/CNET

Blink Outdoor 4 security camera (fourth gen): $65

Save $35

Blink's Outdoor 4 camera records in 1080p and can last up to two years with a pair of AA batteries. It also features two-way communication, and the company says it offers better motion detection than the previous version.

$65 at Amazon
Etekcity/CNET

Etekcity scale for body weight: $20

Save $4

Advanced scales give you more info about your body and can help you keep better track of your progress toward a fitness goal. Monitoring things like muscle mass and subcutaneous fat can not only help you stay motivated, it can also let you know where to focus your workouts. This scale from Etekcity can track 13 different measurements and also offers a pet-weighing mode and a mode for weighing items under 100 grams.

$20 at Amazon
Hanycony

Hanycony surge protector power strip: $10

Save $7

This Hanycony power strip has 12 different ports to work with: eight power outlets and four USB-A. It also has a 5-foot cable, but you can buy versions that go up to 20 feet.

$10 at Amazon
GearLight

GearLight LED flashlights: $19

Save $5

Whether you like to backpack a lot or you deal with a lot of power outages, having a good flashlight can be a lifesaver. Right now you can grab this two-pack of GearLight LED flashlights that have a 1,040 Lumen brightness, which is pretty good. Unfortunately, they don't come with any batteries, but that does mean you can pick your own. Plus, there are two holsters for them, which is nice.

$19 at Amazon

