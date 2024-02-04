Awesome Amazon Deals This Weekend: Save Big on Apple's AirPods 2, Amazon's Omni TV, Eugy L60 and More
There are a lot of great deals you can grab this weekend, from Amazon's Omni QLED TV to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, so be sure to check out our favorite deals of this weekend.
The shopping cycle never rests, and just because it's the weekend doesn't mean the great Amazon deals have stopped. In fact, some of the best deals tend to happen on the weekends, so if you're looking to do a bit of shopping, you're in luck. We've done a bit of legwork and found some of the best deals on Amazon for various price points. That means whether you want to make your home smarter or grab a pair of headphones, we've got a deal for you below. Also, be sure to check out CNET's gift guides. for a few more ideas (even if they're for yourself).
Best Amazon deals you can shop this weekend
Running an Ethernet cable through the house can be a nightmare, especially if you live somewhere with brick and masonry that you can't really drill into. Luckily, there's a solid budget-friendly solution in the form of this TP-Link Wi-Fi extender. It's a great choice to help get your Wi-Fi where you need it to be with minimal effort, and for this price, you might as well buy two.
You don't have to pay an arm and a leg to get yourself a decent set of wireless headphones, especially with this deal on the Sony WH-CH720N 'phones. Though they may not compete with the company's best offerings, they're still good for screening out unwanted sounds while giving yourself solid audio fidelity.
Air fryers are great, but if you're looking for something with a few more functions, this Ninja gadget may be just the thing. It can both air fry and bake, giving you a lot more versatility than your typical air fryer.
Cleaning the floors probably isn't your idea of a good time, especially after a long day of work. So why not off-load the bummer of a task to the Eufy L60? With a self-emptying station and 5,000-Pa of suction, it's a convenient tool for the home, and now you can get up to $100 off the list price of $400. Besides the on-page coupon you need to clip, use the special CNET coupon code EUFYCNET to get another $50 off. Be sure to clip both to get the full $100 discount.
Looking for a great Android tablet that won't turn your piggy bank inside out? This Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a good option. It comes with a slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, but that's still perfectly fine for most things. And the 128GB of internal memory is also pretty excellent. It also has a 10.9-inch screen that runs a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution at 90Hz.
Having a good TV is nice, but if you want to bring your home theater to the next level, then you really need to grab yourself a good soundbar. Klipsch makes some excellent audio gear, and its Cinema 400 is a budget-friendly option for an upgrade. The device even comes with its own subwoofer, so you can get the deep bass sounds you wouldn't otherwise hear.
If you're a fan of Amazon and want to stay within its ecosystem, then this 43-inch QLED TV from the tech giant is something to take a look at. Not only does it give you some excellent fidelity, it's also built on the Fire TV platform, so you have all of Amazon at your fingertips. It supports both HDR10 and HLG, the latter being an HDR standard used in sports, so it's a good option if you're into sportsball.
Upgrading your home to be smarter can be tricky, since devices tend to be expensive and not all homes can handle the change. These mini Kasa Smart Plugs are a handy solution for a quick upgrade with minimal hassle. You can combine them with Alexa or Google Home assistant to give them names and specific functions, so you can control everything remotely by voice.
If you have an iPhone and are looking for a good pair of earbuds, then it's hard to beat the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of quality and features. While they are quite expensive, this deal will knock a significant amount off, and if that's still a bit pricey, the AirPods Pro original are going for a bit cheaper, but not by much, so it's worth grabbing these instead.
If you're constantly stuck at your desk for work, it can be hard to keep up with fitness goals. As such, grabbing this under-desk pedal exerciser can help keep you a bit more fit and burn off those extra calories while you work. It might not seem like much, but even 20 or 30 minutes a day starts to add up over time.
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers