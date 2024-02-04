Awesome Amazon Deals This Weekend: Save Big on Apple's AirPods 2, Amazon's Omni TV, Eugy L60 and More

Amazon/CNET

The shopping cycle never rests, and just because it's the weekend doesn't mean the great Amazon deals have stopped. In fact, some of the best deals tend to happen on the weekends, so if you're looking to do a bit of shopping, you're in luck. We've done a bit of legwork and found some of the best deals on Amazon for various price points. That means whether you want to make your home smarter or grab a pair of headphones, we've got a deal for you below. Also, be sure to check out CNET's gift guides. for a few more ideas (even if they're for yourself).

Best Amazon deals you can shop this weekend



TP-Link/CNET TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender: $14 Save $21 with coupon Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi 5 Speed Rating AC750 Range Up to 1,200 sq. ft. Wireless Networking Security WPA2 Bands Dual-Band (2.4 and 5GHz) Running an Ethernet cable through the house can be a nightmare, especially if you live somewhere with brick and masonry that you can't really drill into. Luckily, there's a solid budget-friendly solution in the form of this TP-Link Wi-Fi extender. It's a great choice to help get your Wi-Fi where you need it to be with minimal effort, and for this price, you might as well buy two. $14 at Amazon

Sony/CNET Sony WH-CH720N noise-canceling headphones: $98 Save $52 Battery life Rated up to 35 hours Noise Cancelling Yes Multipoint Yes Headphone Type Over-ear wireless headphones Water-Resistant No IP rating You don't have to pay an arm and a leg to get yourself a decent set of wireless headphones, especially with this deal on the Sony WH-CH720N 'phones. Though they may not compete with the company's best offerings, they're still good for screening out unwanted sounds while giving yourself solid audio fidelity. $98 at Amazon

Eufy/CNET Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Station: $300 Save $100 with coupon Cleaning the floors probably isn't your idea of a good time, especially after a long day of work. So why not off-load the bummer of a task to the Eufy L60? With a self-emptying station and 5,000-Pa of suction, it's a convenient tool for the home, and now you can get up to $100 off the list price of $400. Besides the on-page coupon you need to clip, use the special CNET coupon code EUFYCNET to get another $50 off. Be sure to clip both to get the full $100 discount. $300 at Amazon

Samsung/CNET Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $220 Save $50 Looking for a great Android tablet that won't turn your piggy bank inside out? This Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a good option. It comes with a slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, but that's still perfectly fine for most things. And the 128GB of internal memory is also pretty excellent. It also has a 10.9-inch screen that runs a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution at 90Hz. $220 at Amazon

Amazon/CNET 43-inch Amazon Fire TV OMNI QLED TV: $390 Save $60 If you're a fan of Amazon and want to stay within its ecosystem, then this 43-inch QLED TV from the tech giant is something to take a look at. Not only does it give you some excellent fidelity, it's also built on the Fire TV platform, so you have all of Amazon at your fingertips. It supports both HDR10 and HLG, the latter being an HDR standard used in sports, so it's a good option if you're into sportsball. $390 at Amazon

Kasa Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A (4-pack): $25 Save $5 Upgrading your home to be smarter can be tricky, since devices tend to be expensive and not all homes can handle the change. These mini Kasa Smart Plugs are a handy solution for a quick upgrade with minimal hassle. You can combine them with Alexa or Google Home assistant to give them names and specific functions, so you can control everything remotely by voice. $25 at Amazon

Apple/CNET Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190 Save $59 If you have an iPhone and are looking for a good pair of earbuds, then it's hard to beat the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of quality and features. While they are quite expensive, this deal will knock a significant amount off, and if that's still a bit pricey, the AirPods Pro original are going for a bit cheaper, but not by much, so it's worth grabbing these instead. $190 at Amazon