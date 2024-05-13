X
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Crashes to New Amazon Low Following 'Let Loose' Event

Apple's base-spec iPad has the features most people need, and it's the cheapest it's ever been right now.

The 10th-gen Apple iPad is displayed against a blue background.
Apple's iPad models constitute some of best tablets around, and the entry-level iPad is advanced enough for the majority of tablet buyers. While Apple just unveiled its shiny new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro at its 'Let Loose' media event last week, the only attention the 10th-gen iPad got was a permanent price cut to $349. That's a price we've seen it discounted to periodically over the last few months, but you can score one even cheaper right now with Amazon slashing the price even further, dropping it down to just $334. That's a new all-time low for the device and applies to all colors. 

Apple's 10th-gen iPad is a solid device that offers a lot of features for the average user. There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an improved 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster performance. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes this a solid iPad for video-calling or streaming. Higher capacity variants are also seeing savings.

It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 or the new Apple Pencil Pro, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the USB-C Pencil, both of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- but this price cut solves that problem. 

The basic iPad not for you? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best iPad deals for savings across Apple's tablet lineup, or check out iPad Air sixth-gen preorder deals

