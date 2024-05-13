Apple's Latest iPad Pro Is Here: Preorder and Save $50 Today

Few high-performance tablets can compete with the iPad Pro's speed and selection of apps. With no new model since 2022 all eyes were on Apple's virtual "Let Loose" event and it did not disappoint. The new 2024 iPad Pro comes in both 11- and 13-inch models, and each is equipped with notable upgrades over its predecessor. Those upgrades include a relocated FaceTime camera and a shrinking of the thickness, but it's the chip and display you're really here for. The new Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays can hit a peak brightness of 1,600 nits in HDR and the new M4 chip brings with it a massive boost in performance, including for any upcoming AI-based tasks Apple might have up its sleeve for later this year.

You can preorder the new iPad Pro from Apple now, and while not many other retailers have preorders for the iPad Pro available just yet, we'll keep updating this page as more offers come online.

How much does the iPad Pro cost?

Apple products tend to be expensive, especially when new items first hit the market. The baseline iPad Pro with an 11-inch display starts at $999 for the 256GB model. Need a more robust model? Prices increase to $1,199 for 512GB of storage, $1,599 for 1TB of storage or $1,999 for 2TB of storage.

Like the Pro models, the latest iPad Air also comes in either 11- or 13-inch models, which are also available for preorder now. The iPad Air comes in at a lower cost than the iPad Pro, with the base model starting at just $599. For those looking for a solid tablet option that can balance power with affordability, it may be a good option. All of the new iPads are compatible with the brand-new Apple Pencil Pro, which can be added to your purchase when you preorder at Apple for an additional cost of $129. Additionally, there is a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro available for $349.

Now that the new iPad models have arrived, we expect some of the older iPad models to drop in price. If you're on the fence about investing in a brand-new model, you can check out all of the latest iPad deals to see if there's an option that meets your needs and saves you some cash.

Best iPad Pro preorder deals

Apple Preorder iPad Pro You can preorder the iPad Pro at Apple right now, starting at $999. Orders are set to ship next week. The iPad Pro will hit store shelves on May 15. While there are no direct discounts on the latest iPad Pro, you can get up to $580 in trade-in credit if you have an older iPad you're willing to part with, and those with an Apple Card can get up to 3% cash back on your purchase, which can also save you some money. See at Apple

Best Buy Preorder iPad Pro with $50 discount Best Buy has the new M4 iPad Pro available for preorder today, ready to ship May 15. My Best Buy Plus members will save $50 off their new iPad Pro order as well, while those who have an old tablet to trade in could save an additional $600. See at Best Buy

Amazon Preorder iPad Pro and save up to $50 If Amazon is your preferred retailer, you can preorder your iPad Pro in your choice of screen size, storage capacity and color right now. Amazon is also matching Best Buy's $50 discount and you won't need any memberships here, either. Just note that this deal is only available on the 11-inch model, although that may change. See at Amazon