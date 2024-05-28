Memorial Day Sales Aren't Over Yet: Grab Last-Minute Deals on TVs, Tech, Furniture and More
Memorial Day may be behind us, but the deals don't stop coming.
Sure, Memorial Day may well be over now, but that doesn't mean all of the deals are behind us. In fact, there are still plenty of deals from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and many more. You can get big discounts on everything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances, mattresses and furniture, but act fast because they won't last much longer.
To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.
Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals
Apple's latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro is now available with a big $200 discount. This model comes with 512GB of storage, an 11-core CPU and a 14-core GPU. 18GB of RAM and a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. There are also tons of other M3 Mac deals around, in case you want something a little different.
Apple's 10th-gen iPad offers pretty much everything the typical person would want in a tablet, and Amazon just slashed the price to a new all-time low price, dropping the cost to just $299 when you clip the on-page coupon.
The Apple Watch is one of the best wearable devices around, and the latest model is currently on sale. Get the Apple Watch Series 9 for just $329 after a $170 discount. Whether you want to kick start your fitness journey or just need an upgrade to your current watch, consider this deal before it disappears.
This TV is among the best TVs overall. It has some of the best color quality and noting the colors for natural objects as the most true-to-life. It's not the cheapest model, but for high image quality and a thin panel -- and at $600 off -- it's a solid TV for your money.
Babbel is one of the best language-learning apps you can get. It offers 14 language courses with a school-type experience, and now you can get access for life at one of its lowest prices ever via StackSocial. It's marked down by 76%, dropping the cost from $599 to just $140, which beats even the current discount available directly from Babbel by over 50%. If you're considering this deal, you have less than a day to decide -- try not to miss out.
Memorial Day tech deals
Now's the time to grab top tech at discount levels unlikely to be seen again for quite a while. From tablets to media streamers and more, we've covered the best deals worth snagging right now. Check out our top picks below.
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $29 (save $11) If you have an older TV, a Roku device is one of the best ways to enjoy smart TV features. With the Roku Express 4K Plus, which is currently available for just $29, you can stream movies and TV shows on Apple TV, Hulu, and more. Check in with your sports teams with ESPN and then jam out with some tracks on Spotify.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $800 (save $200) Pick up one of Samsung's latest and greatest phones for $172 less than its original retail price. If battery life is important to you, you'll love the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus -- maybe almost as much as we do.
- Apple AirTags (4-pack): $79 (save $20) Track your pet, baggage or almost anything else with Apple's AirTags. Get a 4-pack for less than 80 bucks while stocks last. Also, be sure to check out other sweet deals you can get on Apple products right now.
- Reyke Smart tracker 4-pack with Find My: $32 (save $16 with coupon) If you want trackers but Apple's offering is out of your budget then consider the Reyke smart trackers. These are a budget-friendly way to keep track of all your important things. Grab a 4-pack for just $32.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones: save up to $450 The flip phones of the past were iconic because they offered the satisfaction of snapping the phone shut on during an annoying call. While you may want to be more gentle here, Samsung's Galaxy Flip does a good job of bringing back the past. Right now, you can grab a Galaxy Z Fold or Flip and save up to $450.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $210 (save $60) Grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for yourself or a loved one for just $210. That's $60 off its original retail price. It comes with a gorgeous display, an 8-megapixel camera and 128GB storage -- all in a super slim and light design.
- JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30) JBL makes quality speakers, including the Clip 4. Right now, it's available for $50, which is an absolute steal. This speaker is ideal for anyone who's constantly on the go as it clips to your backpack or belt loop and brings big sound everywhere you are.
- UnionSine 500GB external hard drive: $28 (save $12) Whether you need additional storage for your pictures and videos or something for your gaming console, the UnionSine external hard drive is a good budget-friendly option. You can start small at 250GB or max it out at 5TB but no matter your choice, you'll save some cash on your purchase.
- Logitech Crayon for iPads: $45 (save $25) The Logitech Crayon is one of the best non-Apple options for your iPads. Apple Pencils are great but they're expensive. With the Logitech Crayon, you'll get many of the same features at a fraction of the cost, especially during this Memorial Day sale.
- Heybike Ranger S e-bike: $1,299 (save $200) Let your inner hipster out to play with a new Ranger S e-bike from Heybike. This bike typically retails for close to $1,500 but can be yours for $1,299 today.
- Google Pixel 7 Pro: $400 (save $500) The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a solid budget option when it's on sale. And at just $400, you won't find a better deal. Why would you pass up one of Google's best phones at almost 50% off?
- Belkin: 20% off sitewide with code MEM24 Belkin is known for its mobile accessories and during its Memorial Day sale, you can get unique charging stations and stands, docks, adapters and even earbuds -- all at 20% off.
- Zagg: 40% off sitewide Zagg is another popular name in the mobile space. The company makes a variety of phone cases, screen protectors and more for most devices. Right now, you can get 40% off the entire site.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20) Picking up a Fire TV Stick will turn your older TV into a smart one, well, sort of. The Fire TV will bring smart TV features without you having to spring for a new TV. For more Amazon deals, check out our curated list of Amazon's best Memorial Day sales.
- Satechi accessories: save 25% with code MD25 or 30% on orders over $150 with code MD30) Get new Satechi accessories and save big during its Memorial Day sale.
- Sony ULT Field 7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $398 (save $102) Sony's ULT Field 7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is ready for your next adventure -- whether rain or shine. You'll save $102 when you purchase now.
- TP-Link Archer AX21: $63 (save $37) If you're paying for high internet speeds but you're still buffering, a new router could help. TP-Link is known for making some of the best routers around and you can snag one for less than $70.
Memorial Day TV deals
Ready to upgrade your TV? From big screens to OLED models and beyond, you can find plenty of deals on TVs right now. Here are some of our favorite offers.
- Amazon 32-inch Fire TV: $120 (save $80) Amazon makes good TVs at affordable prices. If you're looking for something for the kids or to use as a small gaming and entertainment screen then consider this budget-friendly option. You'll get a 32-inch model for just $120.
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV: $250 (save $120) Now, if you have a little more money to spend but you're still on a budget, there's the Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV. This would work nicely in a smaller bedroom space or it could make a great Father's Day gift.
- LG 55-inch C4 OLED evo 4K TV: $1,600 (save $400) LG also has some great TV deals happening right now. This 55-inch C4 OLED evo 4K TV is available at Amazon for $1,597, which is just over $400 in savings for you.
- LG 65-inch OLED C3 4K TV: $1,447 (save $1,053) If you're a fan of LG TVs but want something bigger than the 55-inch above, then you're in luck. This 65-inch OLED C3 4K TV is also on sale and the savings are even better. Right now, you can save over $1,000 on this model.
- Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV: $1,500 (save $400) Sony's 75-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV is currently on sale for $1,500, which saves you around $400 off your purchase. If Sony is your preferred brand and you're looking for a new TV then consider taking advantage of this deal before it disappears.
- Samsung 75-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV: $2,479 (save $2,020) Samsung is a huge name in the TV game and its Neo QLED 8K TV is breathtaking. If you pick one up now, you can save over $2,000 on your purchase. You can use that cash to pick up one of the best soundbars around and some extras.
- Samsung 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: $1,000 (save $500) If that 8K TV is out of your budget, you can still snag a great Samsung TV. This 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K model is available for $1,000, which is $500 off the original price.
- Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED Smart TV: $3,000 (save $1,000) Grab this 83-inch OLED Samsung TV for $3,000 and save $1,000 off the retail price. This is a good pick if you're looking for something that isn't too expensive but is better than most budget options.
- Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED TV: $2,300 (save $2,700) If you have the space and the budget then splurging on a 100-inch TV is a no-brainer. Take your next movie night to the next level with Hisense's gorgeous 4K TV and save more than half off the original price.
- Hisense 65-inch U6HF Series ULED 4K TV: $450 (save $145) You don't often see 65-inch TVs at this price point. This Hisense U6HF has the company's exclusive ULED technology, which boosts colors, contrast, brightness and motion. It also has built-in Fire TV so you can enjoy all your favorite streaming services. Right now, you can pick one up for less than $500. You can also get a $200 NBA Store gift card when you buy an eligible Hisense U-Series TV.
- LG 77-inch B3 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: $1,800 (save $1,500) It's not just a massive screen with LG's 77-inch B3 4K OLED Smart TV, but it's a massive amount of savings right now at BJ's. The LG OLED TV is reduced by $1,500.
- Samsung 65-inch LS03B The Frame TV: $1,425 (save $575) Samsung's framable 65-inch LS03B The Frame TV is reduced by over $400 now. This is it if you're looking for a screen that can function as an art display. Hang it close to the wall like a piece of art to blend in and stand out, displaying your art, photos, and high-color movies and TV shows.
- Samsung 65-inch TU690T Series LED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $400 (save $130) Samsung's 65-inch TU690T Series LED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV is on currently reduced by over a hundred dollars. Watch your cinema with crisp 4K definition and color.
- Sony 75-inch X85K Series LED 4K HDR smart Google TV: $1,000 (save $300) Save on Sony's big 75-inch X85K Series LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV this Memorial Day weekend. Connect with Apple AirPlay and stream HBO Max in Dolby Vision HDR.
- Sansui 65-inch LED 4K UHD smart Google TV: $300 (save $100) Save 25% off Sansui's 65-inch LED 4K UHD smart Google TV. Stream your favorites across Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more.
- Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $280 (save $90) Save $90 with this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. It's a great TV for focus areas in your home like the living room or bigger bedrooms. With its direct-lit backlighting, it makes it a prime choice for any room.
Memorial Day laptop deals
Ready to upgrade your devices? We've gathered the best deals currently available for both Windows and Mac users.
- HP 14-inch Dragonfly Pro: $799 (save $600) Think fast and save $600 on HP's pocket-size 14-inch Dragonfly Pro laptop with a 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7736U 8-Core processor and 16GB of RAM with a 14-inch touchscreen.
- Asus VivoBook Pro 16: $1,200 (save $300) Save 20% off the Asus VivoBook Pro 16. It's got 1TB of SSD for storage and 16GB of RAM, which makes it pretty powerful for whatever you can throw at it.
- LG Gram Pro: Free 34-inch ultrawide monitor worth $280 Get a free 34-inch ultrawide monitor when you buy the LG Gram Pro laptop. This laptop is great for folks who want an adaptable screen to work and stream while on the go.
- Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop: Free 50-inch Insignia 4K TV (for My Best Buy Plus or Total members) Best Buy Plus or Total members can take advantage of an exclusive sale that gives a free 50-inch Insignia 4K TV to shoppers who buy a Microsoft Surface Pro or Surface Laptop. Take control of AI with their Copilot technology across their devices.
- HP 14-inch Intel Core i3 Moonlight Blue: $279 (save $240) Save nearly half off HP's 14-inch Intel Core i3 laptop in moonlight blue during their Memorial Day sale. It's got 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.
- HP 15-inch Intel Core i5: $499 (save $151) Get yourself a portable laptop to travel on your next holiday with HP's 15-inch Intel Core i5 laptop reduced by $150.
- Apple MacBook Air: $999 (save $100) A MacBook remains one of the best laptops around for creatives and students alike. It's got plenty of speed and power, and a beautiful screen as well.
- HP Stream 14-inch: $309 (save $90) With 16GB of RAM it's got plenty of processing power, and it comes with a one-year subscription to Office 365, which is great for students or working from home.
Memorial Day smart home deals
More and more devices are getting smarter, and if you want to snag some of the latest smart home gadgets for your abode, these deals make it more affordable to upgrade.
- Levoit smart air purifier: $110 (save $30) Save on cleaning the air in your home with a smart air purifier. This small but mighty Levoit smart air purifier can clean the air of up to 1110 ft of space. Get it at a fraction of the cost while you can.
- Blink security cameras and video doorbells: Up to 50% off Security is important to maintain. You can save half off several Blink security and video doorbells right now.
- P.C. Richard & Son: Save up to 50% off select Google Nest devices Snag one of our favorite thermostats, the Nest Learning, or get a new video doorbell camera.
- Amazon Echo Smart Displays: Save up to $55 off Your control center for your smart devices is your home base. Selecting the one that both meets your needs and is within your budget is super important. Take a look at all of the display options with Amazon Echo Smart Displays currently on sale to help you determine which works best for you.
- Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs: $20 (save $43) Smart homes deserve smart options to create the most suitable vibe. Linkind Matter Wifi color-changing LED light bulbs are currently on sale to help with that. They work with Alexa, Google, Apple, SmartThings and iDot.
- Shark AI Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $250) Do you have a pet that sheds a lot? This baby shark can do do do the work to get all of that mess picked up. Consider a Shark AI Voice Control Robot Vacuum to cover all of the spaces around the house where you find yourself now singing that song that's stuck in your head.
- TP-Link Multicolor Smart Bulb 5-Pack: $40 (save $20) Add multiple colors around your home with TP-Link Multicolor Smart Bulb's 5-pack. You can mix and match colors in several rooms or combine them in one room for ambiance. It's a rainbow of possibilities.
- Meater Plus wireless smart meat thermometer: $70 (save $30) Up your grilling game this summer with the Meater Plus wireless smart meat thermometer. This would make a great gift for friends or neighbors who enjoy the grilling. It can even help those who don't know their way around the kitchen with its Guided Cook System that makes figuring out the best cooking and resting times easier than ever. Plus, it's on sale, which is always a good thing.
- Dreame D10 Plus self-emptying robot vacuum: $300 (save $100 with coupon) Take your vacuuming to the next level with the Dreame D10 Plus self-emptying robot vacuum. It not only vacuums but it mops so you don't have to worry about that either.
- Kasa smart surge protector: $23 (save $7) Summer rains don't have to be a worry with the Kasa smart surge protector. It's currently discounted, so you can free yourself from the panic that that flash of lightning outside won't vaporize your devices inside.
- Aiper cordless robotic pool cleaner: $180 (save $120) While the family may be eager to jump right into the pool, you might want to press pause and consider an Aiper cordless robotic pool cleaner to help save you the hassle of cleaning. The cleaner works both in above-ground and in-ground pools, so regardless of which one you have, you're covered.
- Lefant robot vacuum cleaner: $89 (save $111 with coupon) Don't feel like vacuuming? Let the Lefant robot cleaner do it for you. It's currently nearly half off and a good time to get someone else to help you with that work for one less chore.
- Philips Hue white and color ambiance light strip: $68 (save $32) Highlight art, create focus, or add ambiance with Phillips Hue white and color ambiance light strips. These Bluetooth-compatible strips can add function and color to all areas of the house. Trim the adhesive tape and stick it where you want to make that little light shine.
- Nanoleaf 4D TV light kit: $85 (save $15) Add some color to your TV experience with Nanoleaf's 4D TV light kit, which is currently on sale. It has customizable colorful lighting that changes based on what's on your screen. Transform your entire space and set the mood with Nanoleaf RGB lighting devices.
- Amazon Basic Smart Multicolor LED Bulb: $9 (save $3) If you're looking for a cheap and reliable smart multicolor bulb, then this one has you covered. It only works with Alexa, but that shouldn't be an issue for a lot of people.
- Philips WiFi Smart Door Lock: $140 (save $80) Keeping a house safe is a lot simpler with a smart lock. This one allows for keyless entry, fingerprint ID, auto unlock and has a keypad. It's great for houses with lots of visitors, or just for a little more security.
- Ecobee smart thermostat: $130 (save $20) This smart thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature of your home no matter where you are using an app on your phone. It also offers monthly reports to tell you how you can save more money and even tracks the local weather and your schedule for an optimal experience.
Memorial Day headphone deals
Regardless of whether you're looking for top-of-the-line models or a cheap pair that still offers quality sound you can take on the go, you can score stellar savings on a plethora of popular earbuds and headphones this Memorial Day weekend.
- Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones: $140 (save $40) Run toward savings with Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones, currently on sale for $40 off. These wireless headphones are ready to counter the sweat during those morning runs. They're also open-ear to make sure you can hear your surroundings.
- Sony WH-CH520 headphones: $38 (save $22) Cover your ears from the pesky worries of the world with Sony's WH-CH520 headphones. They are made to be worn all day, with 50 hours of battery life and sound to keep you going no matter where you are.
- Sony WH-1000XM5 and other earbuds and headphones: save up to $100 Sony's got a lot of different options for headphones and many of them are on sale now. Their WH-1000XM5 earbuds are noise canceling and have Alexa built-in. They are also sweat and water-resistant if you accidentally run past your neighbor's sprinkler. The battery lasts 8 hours and it charges quickly, allowing you to get back to your activities.
- Soundpeats: 20% off headphones with code 20SPACEALL Soundpeats' headphones are often dubbed as budget-friendly options for audiophiles seeking premium sound quality. Right now, they're even cheaper with a 20% off sale.
- Raycon: 20% off sitewide with code COLORFUL Both everyday and fitness multicolor earbuds are currently on sale on Raycon using the code COLORFUL. Shop those and more of their headphones, speakers and tech kits before the sale disappears.
- JBL Tune 310C wired in-ear headphones: $20 (save $5) Those who have phones with a USB-C port and want to save their battery will be elated to find out that they can save on JBL's Tune 310C wired in-ear headphones.
- Bose premium headphones, earbuds and speakers: save up to 29% off Those looking for quality audio can save on Bose premium headphones, earbuds, and speakers now. They've got several different styles and options to keep you grooving. Pick between earbuds or covered headphones, both with noise canceling with 24 hours of battery life.
- Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds: $79 (save $41) Keep active and grooving with Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds, currently 34% off. They've got active noise cancelation and adjustable Hear-Through technology in case you really want to ensure you can't hear that one person trying to bug you despite you pointing to your headphones.
- Sony ZX Series wired on-ear headphones: $10 (save $10) The Sony ZX Series wired-on-ear headphones are great if you want the deepest bass, elevated highs and perfectly leveled mids on a budget.
- Beats Solo4 wireless headphones: $150 (save $49) Save nearly $50 on Beats Solo4 wireless headphones right now. The headphones have lossless capacities on Apple Music -- if that's your go-to service. These headphones have 50 hours of battery. They charge lightning fast too -- offering five hours of power in only 10 minutes.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: $249 (Save $100) Bose makes some truly stunning devices, and these headphones are no different. They come in a few different colors, have loads of great features and they sound incredible.
- Apple EarPods 3.5mm (3-pack): $25 (save $32) Apple's EarPods might have been dethroned by the AirPods but many people still love those original 3.5mm buds. If you're one of those people, you can get 3 pairs for just $25. These typically go for $19 per pair on Apple's website, so this is definitely a steal.
Memorial Day appliance deals
Whether you're looking to replace a single appliance or you want to bundle a whole set for your home, now is a great time to invest in major appliances. We've highlighted some of the best deals here.
- Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door smart refrigerator: $2,098 (save $1,301) Customize your kitchen experience with Samsung's elegant 4-door French door smart refrigerator with a dual ice maker, an internal water dispenser and an automatic filling water pitcher.
- LG 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide counter-depth Max French door refrigerator: $1,599 (save $900) Get 27 cubic feet deep of room for your munchies Keep your cool with door cooling that remember how many times you open your fridge even if you don't. The LG 27-cubic foot, 36-inch wide counter-depth Max French door refrigerator has got you covered with efficiency no matter what kind of food you keep in it.
- Frigidaire 31.5-inch wide counter-depth French door refrigerator: $1,148 (save $851) Do you love the farmer's market and need a drawer to match? Keep those fruits and veggies crisp and cool so you can juice, stir-fry, and more for even more days, even if it's a finicky avocado in Fridgidaire's massive crispers in this fridge. Frigidaire's 31.5-inch wide counter-depth French door refrigerator has loads of space for your earthly tasty delights. It's also got EasyTemp technology to prevent those leftovers in the freezer from getting freezer burn.
- GE 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide French Door refrigerator: $1,298 (save $1,101) Get groovy with LED lighting inside this GE 27 cubic-foot, 36-inch wide French Door refrigerator. It has quick-space shelving in case you need extra space for big parties. Quench your thirst too with its embedded advanced water filtration via its internal water dispenser.
- Washer dryers from LG, Samsung, GE and more: Up to $450 off + $200 gift card After the big holiday outings come the time to clean. Thankfully, there are several ways that you can do it efficiently, such as with washers and dryers on sale from LG, Samsung, and many more. Choose between front- and top-loading washers and dryers from all your favorite brands. They make cleaning your dirty laundry almost as easy as getting it dirty to begin with.
- Best Buy: Up to 45% off select appliances + gift card worth up to $500 Save big on all the big appliances you might need for your home with Best Buy's big sale on select appliances. If you were looking to replace that wobbly dishwasher or that noisy fridge, it might be a good time to check out the savings and get new appliances to replace your old ones.
- LG WashCombo Ventless all-in-one washer/dryer combo: $2,199 (save $800) Say goodbye to the days of going to the bank to get rolls of quarters to do the comforter and sheets wash with the LG WashCombo Ventless all-in-one washer/dryer combo. Wash and dry your big loads of laundry in one machine, in just 2 hours. You finally won't have to feel bad about forgetting to switch it to the dryer because it will be there and done with the push of a button.
- KitchenAid PrintShield top-control tall tub dishwasher: $898 (save $451) No one needs to fight over who will do the dishes after Memorial Day when you buy a KitchenAid PrintShield top-control tall tub dishwasher. It's got plenty of room for all of those glasses, plates, pots, & pans, with an adjustable middle rack that has room for stemware. Load the dishwasher and let it to the work.
- Lowe's: Up to 40% off major appliances Whether you want to mow the lawn or gift yourself with a brand-new grill to make the summer spectacular, you'll find multiple different major appliances on sale for 40% off.
- Whirlpool 1.7-cubic-foot microwave: $200 (save $160) Bring your quicker cooking over the range with this Whirlpool 1.7-cubic-foot microwave. It's compact but mighty to take care of all of your quick-made meals in moments.
- Save up to $2,500 on Samsung fridges, ovens and more Save big on Samsung fridges, ovens and other major kitchen appliances with their big sale this weekend. The deals are so exquisite that you will debate a full kitchen remodel.
- Samsung extra large capacity smart front-load set with washer and electric dryer: $1,498 (save $1,002) Do you have an extra large family that requires big washers and dryers? Samsung's got a deal for you. Save big with their extra-large capacity front-loading washer and electric dryer set.
- Frigidaire Gallery 30-inch double electric wall oven: $2,299 (save $1,300) It's an oven. It's an air fryer. It's a combination oven and air-fryer Frigidaire Gallery 30-inch double electric wall oven that makes cooking quick and easy or a long bake without having to buy multiple machines.
- Whirlpool frost-free upright freeze: $749 (save $550) The weather may be hot, but thankfully the Whirlpool frost-free upright freeze will save the day to make sure those groceries just brought back from the store after the kids needed an extra minute to cool down will cool down fast too. Drop the groceries in to get frozen again quickly.
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals
From small kitchen appliances to bedding and home decor, right now you can nab some significant savings on plenty of top brands.
- Blueair air purifiers: Get up to 30% off sitewide on Blueair air purifiers.
- Crane & Canopy: Save up to 70% off bedding and home decor right now.
- Atlas Coffee Club: Get 50% off your first purchase with code CNETMemorialDay.
- Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum: Get this excellent stick vacuum for cheap -- it's down to just $200, a whopping $300 less than its list price -- and enjoy its easy-to-use and light frame. It even transforms into a smaller model when needed
- Traeger grills: Trager Griills come in an array of sizes and shapes, but they all have on thing in common: they all make incredible food. Grab one while they're up to $300 off and you won't regret it.
- Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker: $120 (save $59) Create incredible coffees of all kinds at home with ease with this awesome coffee machine.
- Stanley: Take up to 35% off select items when you use promo code MEMORIALDAY at checkout.
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Save 20% on your entire order of home goods.
- Overstock: Furniture, rugs and much more are up to 70% off right now.
- Wayfair: Furniture, home decor, area rugs, bedding and more are up to 70% off.
- Ktaxon 12000BTU 110V window air conditioner: $340 (save $245) Stay cool this summer with sweet oasis savings on a Ktaxon 12000BTU 110V window air-conditioner. The window unit has wifi and remote capabilities, so you don't have to get off your couch to get cool.
- Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum cleaner: $400 ($200) Deep cleans are even easier when you can avoid the hassle of corded messes with Dyson's Outsize cordless vacuum cleaner. The larger bin is adaptable for both nearby and far away messes.
- Dyson Purifier Cool TP10: $299 (save $131) Get 360 degrees of oscillating cooling with the Dyson Purifier Cool TP10. It has super quiet movements, which can be set and forgotten for hours and will keep you cool for all the upcoming summer days and nights.
- Cozy Earth: 40% off Get cozy for bed with Cozy Earth's Oprah-endorsed items from socks and lounger pants to towels. They have bedding products, cozy separates, and skincare products to make your dreams a little more relaxed.
- Carote 12-piece kitchen knife set: $18 (save $82) Cut to the chase in colorful ways with Carote's 12-piece kitchen knife sets. Each knife is color-coded so you know just which to use for your kitchen needs. Check out their nonstick dishwasher-safe knives to make your kitchen counter pop.
- Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner: $100 (save $100) Use power and precision to clean your spaces with Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner. It works great on grills, outdoor furniture, boats, and all sorts of summer outdoor spaces. Take it everywhere with this portable all-inclusive kit.
- iFanze handheld cordless vacuum: $21 (save $29) Do you need to clean up after a fun day out with the kids or the family dog? The iFanze handheld cordless vacuum can help with sucking up those messes quicker than your toddler spilled their Cheerios.
- Carote non-stick pots and pans set: $120 (save $180) Summer arriving is often the time when pots and pans make cameos feeding friends and family from out of town. Serve yourself and your friends in style with Carote's complete 21 sets of matching nonstick induction pans. Forewarning: If you can cook it in style, they may leave and return, cheering you on for more.
- Made In cookware: Up to 25% off Get cooking with good-looking stainless steel cookware from Made In this summer. Whether you're cooking on the grill and needing a blue carbon steel pan or hosting a summer brunch with french toast on a carbon steel griddle, there are things available to take your foot to delicious levels at matching savings.
- Ruggable: Up to 20% off with code MDW24 Save yourself the hassle of spills during Ruggable's sale to save your stress beyond the holiday weekend. Their machine-washable rugs make holiday spills evaporate. Choose from numerous nonslip designs to make your space pop without the worry of clean-up.
- Moon Pod: Additional 15% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL15 Maximize your chill with some restful savings at Moon Pod. Forget the old-school beanbag and upgrade it to a dreamy pod that hugs your curves and makes you feel like you're floating. It is just the ticket to making your Netflix and chill nights cozier.
- Hydrow Pro Rower: $1,720 (save $1,000 + $25 extra with code CNETOG) Go row your problems away on the Hydrow Pro Rower that will make you feel like you're on the water even if you can't get out there just yet. The setup includes a mat in case you make a splash on the rower, a kit for the mat itself, a foam roller, and workouts designed by athletes who will guide your journey. Watch your heart race via Bluetooth and start sailing at home with savings this holiday.
- Philips EZGrip outdoor extension cord: $11 (save $7)This heavy-duty extension cord from Phillips has three outlets and comes in four colors. If you're planning any outdoor parties this summer, this could come in handy for you.
- Bruvi coffee machine bundle: $228 (save $170) Get yourself a pick-me-up with the Bruvi coffee machine setup that will brew your coffee in advance if you want to via the app. Choose between seven different espresso and coffee options with your Bruvi B-Pods. The bundle includes 20 B-Pods, a Bruvi Brewer, and a water filter kit.
- Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: $90 (save $70) This air fryer can do far more than just air fry. It can also boil, crisp, roast and more. It also comes with plenty of in-app recipes and it's easy to clean.
- Essential oil diffuser: $24 (save $12) Transform your home into a zen-like state with a new essential oil diffuser. This model is super quiet and holds 150ml of water. You can use classic scents, like peppermint and eucalyptus, or mix and match to create unique blends.
Memorial Day mattress deals
Are you tossing and turning at night? Upgrading to a new mattress with the right support could help you get a better night's sleep. And Memorial Day is one of the best times to score massive savings on most mattresses.
- Nectar, up to 40% off: Nectar's 40% off sale during Memorial Day will give you a gift your body will remember long after the holiday. Their memory foam hugs your body in a temperature-adaptable way with its NectarCool Technology. If you act fast, you can complete your bed set with a major bedding set– cooling pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector– with reduced savings, cooling your wallet down from $599 to $159. Read all about Nectar's Memorial Day deals here.
- DreamCloud, up to 50% off: Dream big with 50% off DreamCloud hybrid mattresses. Their hybrid model combines the comfort of gel memory and pairs it with the sturdiness of a conventional spring model to bring you a dream-worthy level of comfort. Combine it with an adjustable base, at a discount of $1,149, feel those comforts all year around.
- Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off with code MEMORIAL30 Save 30% off across Brooklyn Bedding's wide array of beds Their mattresses are suitable for many different types of people– from highly active athletes to little kids who are big dreamers to folks who are looking for some extra body support.
- Casper: 35% off + 5% extra with code MAYPRIVATE Casper's biggest sale of the year is here to help you beat the summer night's heat with 35% off Snow Max mattresses. These mattresses provide over 8 hours of super cool support to help defeat the hottest of summer nights. Don't forget to use the promo code for extra savings.
- Saatva: Up to $600 off Luxury mattresses just got a lot more affordable with up to $600 off Saatva's premiere mattresses. You even have the option to finance a mattress for less than $75 a month.
- Mattress Firm: Save up to $700 + free adjustable base There are so many ways to save on mattresses across Mattress Firm– plus after you save, you can get an adjustable base for free too. Read more about Mattress Firm's Memorial Day sale here.
- Purple: Up to $800 off mattresses + bases These mattresses at Purple are famously known to be sensitive enough to sleep with an egg. They are now on sale for $800 off.
- Nolah Mattress: 35% off + 2 free pillows with code CNET100 Sleep better and save the planet (and your pocketbook) with Nolah Mattresses 35% sale using code CNET100. They have an eco-friendly approach to making these mattresses. Sleep better with matching pillows and more savings in your pocket.
- Leesa: 30% off mattresses + free sleep bundle Support your own sleep needs and that of others via Leesa's 30% off the mattress and free sleep bundle. Their sustainable commitment to the planet and social impact make them a choice to consider for helping both you and your neighbor sleep better after Memorial Day.
- Helix: 25% off everything, 30% off Luxe and Elite with MEMDAY30 Save 25% off on everything at Helix's sleep sale using the code. This can help you save some big bucks but the savings are even higher when you buy a Luxe or Elite model– plus you get 2 free pillows too.
- Layla: Up to $200 off mattresses + 2 free pillows If you're a side sleeper, you'll want to take advantage of Layla's Memorial Day sale to get $200 off plus two free pillows.
- Big Fig Mattress: Save $500 on any mattress Big Fig is offering major savings for folks with larger bodies. Take advantage of their $500 off mattress sale to help provide you with comfort and support guaranteed to last you two decades.
- Sealy: Save up to $300 on the Posturepedic Plus collection + $200 Visa gift card Help your posture while lying down from Sealy's Posturepedic Plus Collection. You can also get additional pillows buy one, get one free.
- Bear Mattress: 40% off + free sleep accessories with code MD4TY Choose the bear and claim your zone on the bed with 40% off Bear Mattresses.
- Siena: 50% off Sienna memory foam mattress Don't forget to save 50% off Sienna memory foam mattresses this Memorial Day during their big sale. Their super low discount goes big for a fraction of the cost, making it a memorable deal.
- Amerisleep: $500 off any mattress with code MD500 Amerisleep has some award-winning mattresses that everyone will love. And now you can get them for a deep discount using the promo code.
- Tuft & Needle: Save up to $700 on mattresses + 20% on bedding and accessories The best-selling T&N Mint and T&N Mint Hybrid adaptive foam beds and accessories are reduced by up to $700 right now. Tend to your wellness with a new mattress and 20% off matching bedding and accessories for both staying at home or on the go with their travel blankets and pillows.
- Serta: Save up to $900 on select mattresses + adjustable bases Count those sheep in a Serta iComfort Eco mattress and save up to $900 with adjustable bases. Their iComfort and Perfection styles are priced to move you toward better sleep these hot summer nights.
Memorial Day everyday essential deals
It's not just big-ticket items seeing solid sales right now. Memorial Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials.
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $12 (save $4) Nab three 10 fluid-ounce bottles of pink grapefruit foaming hand soap for 25% less at Amazon right now. Plus, if you subscribe and save you can get an extra 40% off.
- GNC: Buy 2, get 1 free: When you buy two products from GNC you can get one free including multivitamins, performance products like creatine, kids vitamins, protein powders and more. These kinds of products tend to be spendy so any time you can save, we say go for it.
- Cooler Shock reusable ice packs: $24 with code: Keeping a cooler stocked with ice isn't always practical but these reusable ice packs are a saving grace for hot summer days. Add a 3-pack to your cart on Amazon then enter offer code 15COOLERMDW at checkout to get 15% off, bringing the total price down to $24.
- Glad ForceFlex tall kitchen trash bags: $9 (save $18) While trash bags probably aren't the most exciting thing on your Memorial Day shopping list, they are a necessity. Right now Walmart has a rollback price of just $9 for a box of 40, 13-gallon ForceFlex kitchen bags. That's an $18 discount.
- Bee's Wrap beeswax food wraps: $14 (save $7) Reduce your plastic consumption with these easy-to-use beeswax-based sheets that can be folded around cheese, fruit, sandwiches or other leftovers or used over the top of a bowl just like plastic wrap, minus the impact on the environment.
- Kalimdor space-saving pants hangers (2-pack): $15 (save $10 with coupon) Double the space in your closet for just $15 with these pants hangers. Just clip the on-page coupon when adding the pack to your cart, and the total will bump down to $15, a $10 discount from the regular price.
- Band-Aid flexible fabric adhesive bandages, 100-count: $8 (save $4) This 100-count pack is already discounted on Amazon by 28%, making the box just $8. You can get 25% more off if you subscribe and save.
- Bounty quilted 1-ply napkins: $3 (save $6) Summer is basically here, which means there will be countless BBQs and other gatherings. With this deal, you can save while you stock up on napkins so your guests won't run out mid-party.
Memorial Day digital and streaming deals
These offers can score you savings or bonuses on top streaming services, box store memberships, digital subscriptions and much more.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): $40 (save $51) At first glance this deal from StackSocial seems like a decent price, but there's more to it. Not only can these codes be purchased for new and current users, but you can stack the codes to get up to a 15-month subscription (limit 5 codes per customer). The pass works for any accounts in any country that supports Ultimate Game Pass.
- PlayStation Store Planet of the Discounts (up to 90% off titles): Celebrate Memorial Day gamer-style with PlayStation's Planet of the Discounts events where you can snag games from 20% to $90$ off. That means games start at just $4.
- Sam's Club 1-year membership: $25 (save $25) If you've been considering a Sam's Club membership, right now StackSocial is offering a 50% off deal, where you can get an entire year of membership for just $25. This offer is only good for new Sam's Club members, not renewals, though.
- Kindle Store, up to 90% off many popular reads: Load up your library for the summer with this offer from Amazon where hundreds of popular titles are on sale and waiting for your download.
- Costco Gold Star 1-year membership + $20 gift card: $60 (save $20) If you're thinking about getting a Costco membership but the price has been holding you back, this deal from StackSocial gets you an entire year membership plus a bonus $20 Costco gift card for just $60. This offer is for new members only, or those whose membership has lapsed for 18 months or more.
- Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription: $190 (save $209) If you're planning a trip abroad or looking to broaden your horizons, a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone usually costs $400. Right now at StackSocial, you can get the same lifetime subscription – which gives you access to lessons and content built around 25 different languages – all for less than $200. Très bien.
- Headway Premium lifetime subscription: $60 (save $240) If you're TBR list is ever-growing but you are short on time, Headway offers a solution. Bestselling books, based on your interest and learning goals, are broken down into 15-minute summaries, to help you get the most out of self-help, wellness, business books and more. And right now at StackSocial, you can nab lifetime access for just $60.
- NordVPN, up to 55% off: Keep your browsing history and financial data safe with one of the best VPN services around, currency on offer at StackSocial for a huge discount. Get a one-year subscription for $60, a $40 discount, or a two-year subscription for $89, a $109 savings.
- Windows 11 Pro OS: $25 (save $174) Get a subscription to Windows 11 Pro OS at a fat 87% discount thanks to this offer over at StackSocial. Instead of paying $199, you'll pay $25. Just make sure your PC meets the minimum requirements. They've also got discounts available for Wiindows10 Pro, 11 Home and 10 Home.
- Sling TV, get $10 off first month: It's playoff season, so if your current streaming package doesn't offer access to NHL or NBA games, consider signing up for Sling TV. Right now you can get $10 off the first month which gets you up to 200 hours of recording time. Note that you'll want to search by your zip code before signing up to make sure you can get access to NHL, MBA and MLB games.
- Starz, $15 for three months: New customers can sign up for Starz for $5 per month for the first three months and gain access to thousands of movies and shows, including favorites like The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Expend4bles.
- Max, free B/R Sports add-on: Sign up for Max at any level right now and you will get the B/R Sports add-on for free, which gains you access to playoff NHL and MBA as well as MLS, MLB and more. You can also save up to 20% on yearly subscriptions.
- Surfshark VPN: Up to 86% off, plus three months free: Head to SurfShark's website to sign up for as little as $2.19 per month for a top-rated VPN service that will help protect your privacy and your data.
- MLS, 25% off a season plan: AppleTV users can save 25% off the season pass to all Major League Soccer games and watch every club (yes, including Lionel Messi).
- DirectTV Stream, save $10 per month for the first three months: DirectTV has a huge number of channels but for baseball fans looking for local games, DirectTV tends to have the widest coverage. Currently, you can sign up for $99 a month for the first three months. After that the price goes up by just $10 per month.
- Apple TV+, get 2 free months: If you've been wanting to sign up for AppleTV plus, now is a great opportunity to get two months free and see how you like it. You'll find Friday Night Baseball throughout the season plus a number of shows exclusive to the platform.
- Complete 2024 CompTIA course: $60 (save $525) When professional development is on your mind but your pockets aren't super deep, this deal from StackSocial is right up your alley. Get the complete 2024 CompTIA course from Idunova for a massive discount: all 15 courses, over 250 hours of material, can be snagged for just $60, a $525 savings
Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals
Grab apparel just in time for summer, or stock up on beauty products to nourish and protect your skin at a great price.
- Nike, 25% off select items: Use offer code SUMMER25 at checkout to save 25% on select styles including women's Nike Air Max 270 – which brings the price down to $120 (save $40). The offer code is only good for members but membership is free so once you've logged in, you can apply the code at checkout.
- Macy's: Macy's Memorial Day sale includes 15% off select items labeled MEMDAY, which is also the offer code you can use at checkout. Macy's also wants to make sure you are summer-ready by offering 40% off swimwear for the whole family, 40% off women's sandals and up to 60% off outdoor furniture.
- CeraVe, buy one, get one 40% off: Ulta wants you to stock up on CeraVe products including the PM hyaluronic facial moisturizer and the skin-renewing Vitamin C serum. We're big fans of CeraVe's plant-based hydrating make-up wipes for a quick refresh after a workout or when traveling.
- RainbowOPTX, buy two, get one free: Why see the world clearly when you can see it with rose-colored glasses? Rainbow Optx offers mood-boosting color sunglasses in every color of the rainbow, from red to indigo-violet, in styles for adults and kids. Use the offer code MDFREE at checkout to get your third pair free. Not sure what color to buy? Take their color quiz to find out.
- Dickies, 30% off Men's work pants: When it comes to durable pants with just the right amount of stretch, Dickies is the go-to brand. Right now over at Amazon, you can get the popular men's Original 874 work pants for 30% less, which means you can score these pants for $21.
- Michael Kors Jet Set East West crossbody bag: $63 (save $135) You might not realize it, but Walmart has a hidden stash of designer purses and this large crossbody bag from Michael Kors is discounted significantly and on offer in several colors.
- Dolce & Gabbana Q EDP fragrance: $65 (save $83) Fans of this citrus-musk scent from designer brand Dolce & Gabbana will be thrilled to know that it's on sale at Walmart at an $80 discount. The 3.4-ounce bottle is under $70 right now, a steal for those who love this perfume.
- Dyson AirWrap multi-styler, save $100: Dyson's own Memorial Day sale includes the AirWrap, which is currently discounted by $100, bringing the price down to $500. If that's too steep for you, Dyson offers some Dyson Renewed discounts, where you can get a certified refurbished AirWrap for $349.
- Cotopaxi: Sustainable clothing for adventurers, Cotopaxi is offering up to 50% off last season's gear and as much as 25% off current season items including $15 off the Coso 2L hip pack and $19 off the woman's Sombra sun hoodie, which has UPF50 protection in four stylish colors.
- Coach Outlet, extra 20% off: Shopping for a Coach purse might feel like a splurge but if you know where to look you'll find what you want for a whole lot less. Right now the Coach Outlet, which already has steeply discounted handbags, wallets and shoes, is offering an extra 20% off over 1,000 items, sitewide. Time to snag Dad a new wallet for Father's Day.
- Blue Nile, up to 50% off: If you're in the market for a beautiful ring, earrings or maybe a jewel-encrusted locket, Blue Nile is offering some sharp savings. For example, the Sapphire profile and diamond halo engagement ring regularly priced at $2,090 is down to $1,250, a $840 savings.
- Amazon Essentials: $5 (save $10) Amazon Essentials line covers a huge array of items but right now we're especially loving these multipacks of women's cotton underwear for just $5. Each pack comes with bikini-cut, cotton underwear in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can finally afford to ditch all those tired pairs in your underwear drawer.
Need gift ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and other events? Our gift guide includes a huge range of suggestions for every occasion.
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals
Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for all products. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't really worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.