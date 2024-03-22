Amazon's Spring Sale Brings Savings on Our Favorite Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Regardless of if you are traveling or just on the go, a mini portable speaker is a must-have accessory. The JBL Go 3, one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, is on sale for only $40, down 20% from its usual price of $50. While we've seen this speaker go for less before, its portable size and impressive features make it a solid deal for music lovers on the move. Whether you're lounging at home, hitting the road or hanging outdoors, this portable speaker delivers exceptional audio performance wherever you go. Best Buy has also matched this deal, though we're not sure how long the savings will stick around.

This mini speaker, available in a few different colors, has many features that make it one of our highly reviewed speakers for its size. Weighing in at barely half a pound, it is light enough for you to carry around or throw in your bag wherever you go. The speaker has a rugged, boxy design and is made with a durable fabric. It is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors with few worries. The battery life is approximately five hours and can be charged with a USB-C cable.

This 4W Bluetooth speaker has a frequency of 110Hz - 20kHz, providing decent sound quality. Although it may not be as powerful as other speakers out there, its a great option for its size. It also has a voice activation feature which allows you to control the speaker hands-free. There are only a few buttons on the speaker -- power, volume, playback controls, and Bluetooth -- making it easy to use. It's perfect for anyone looking for a speaker to travel with them that is lightweight yet durable with great sound quality.

