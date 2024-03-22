Snag These 33 Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals for Under $25

It's Day 3 of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and there are still plenty of breathtaking deals across the board, with discounts on everything from prime kitchen tools to buzzworthy tech blowouts. While some big-ticket items may still be out of reach, there are a ton of sales you can swing even if you're on a budget, making it a great time to stock up on kitchen tools, smart speakers, headphones and other things you'll use around the home.

We've gone through the sale to help bargain hunters can save both time and money and have listed the best finds you can snag for under $25 below, including discounts on Hanes, Apple, Anker and even some of Amazon's own devices, all of which you can take advantage of right now. We'll keep updating this page as deals come and go, so check back often.

Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook: $23 This reusable smart notebook is eco-friendly and has cloud sharing capabilities so you can keep track of all of your notes. Details Save $11 $23 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $20 If you're looking for a budget streamer, this deal is a great buy. It comes with an Alexa voice remote, and it integrates well with Echo speakers if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem. Details Save $10 $20 at Amazon

Renpho Smart Jump Rope: $20 Track your time, number of jumps and calories with this smart jump rope that connects to the Renpho Health app so you can see your progress. And if you're a Prime member, you can get it for just $17 when you include the on-page coupon savings. Details Save $10 $20 at Amazon

GearLight LED FlashLight (2-pack): $12 This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights are a great deal. Right now you can score them for $12 when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code 30GEARLIGHT to score additional savings. Details Save $18 $7 at Amazon

More deals you can grab for under $25:

