X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Amazon Smart Plugs at Less Than $12 Each Make for Great Holiday Gifts

Cyber Monday may have ended, but the deals haven't. Get a two- or three-pack of Amazon smart plugs for as little as $25.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
An Amazon Smart Plug is displayed against a red background.
Amazon/CNET

These days there are a ton of smart home devices on the market that can simplify your routine. But for everything that isn't built with smarts, a smart plug can help. These nifty devices are an easy way to add extra features to your existing outlet -- and right now Woot has incredible Cyber Monday deals on two- and three-packs of Amazon Smart Plugs available at half price, costing you just $25 or $35, respectively. 

Considering a single plug costs $25 at Amazon, and only dropped to $15 during Black Friday weekend, being able to snag plugs from under $12 apiece is a total steal. Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members, too.

See at Woot

Amazon smart plugs allow you to set schedules or control the plug remotely when you're away via the Alexa app. Additionally, these plugs have Alexa built-in, which adds voice control to your outlets. And the design itself is simple and compact, which means adding one won't blog an adjacent outlet. While these plugs don't have power monitoring or a dedicated away mode, they're still a solid smart plug option -- and they make for a great holiday gift -- especially for those already invested in Amazon's ecosystem of Alexa devices. 

This offer is available now through Dec. 10 or while supplies last, whichever comes first. And for more Cyber Monday savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 for low-cost options you can still get your hands on.

More Cyber Monday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 