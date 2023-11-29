Amazon Smart Plugs at Less Than $12 Each Make for Great Holiday Gifts

These days there are a ton of smart home devices on the market that can simplify your routine. But for everything that isn't built with smarts, a smart plug can help. These nifty devices are an easy way to add extra features to your existing outlet -- and right now Woot has incredible Cyber Monday deals on two- and three-packs of Amazon Smart Plugs available at half price, costing you just $25 or $35, respectively.

Considering a single plug costs $25 at Amazon, and only dropped to $15 during Black Friday weekend, being able to snag plugs from under $12 apiece is a total steal. Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members, too.

Amazon smart plugs allow you to set schedules or control the plug remotely when you're away via the Alexa app. Additionally, these plugs have Alexa built-in, which adds voice control to your outlets. And the design itself is simple and compact, which means adding one won't blog an adjacent outlet. While these plugs don't have power monitoring or a dedicated away mode, they're still a solid smart plug option -- and they make for a great holiday gift -- especially for those already invested in Amazon's ecosystem of Alexa devices.

This offer is available now through Dec. 10 or while supplies last, whichever comes first. And for more Cyber Monday savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 for low-cost options you can still get your hands on.