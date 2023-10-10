X
Amazon's Omni QLED Series TVs Hit Low Prices During the October Prime Day Event

You can pick up one of these advanced 4K Fire TVs for more than $200 off during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series smart TV
Amazon has been making smart home and streaming devices for a few years now, so it's not a huge surprise that it now makes its own smart TVs as well. The online retailer has a few different Fire TVs on the market, and right now during October's Amazon Prime Day event, you can snag its most advanced model at a serious discount. (These also aren't the only TV deals you can take advantage of during this Prime Event.)

Amazon is currently offering up to 27% off its latest Omni QLED Series 4K smart TVs, which saves you up to $200 and knocks available sizes back down to some pretty low prices (some models are even at their lowest price). There's no set expiration for these savings, so get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these deals.

The Fire TV Omni QLED Series supports Dolby Vision IQ as well as HDR10 Plus Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG for vibrant colors and deep, rich blacks. Adaptive brightness also allows the screen to automatically adjust depending on the environment using a built-in sensor. 

Running Amazon's Fire OS, you of course have easy access to streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. Four HDMI ports on the back allow you to hook up devices likes consoles, soundbars and other streaming devices if you prefer. 

It also has an "ambient experience" mode, which converts the TV into a sort of smart display, digital picture frame and bulletin board combo when not in use. You can customize it with personal photos, handy Alexa widgets and a selection of free artwork. And like the original Omni Series, it has a built-in microphone so you can control your TV completely hands-free. 

Amazon October Prime Day 2023

