'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Schedule: When Does Episode 1 Land on Disney Plus?

Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and Mando are returning to in one month, when The Mandalorian season 3 kicks off. The live-action Star Wars show follows the little green dude and his shiny bounty hunter dad as they travel through the galaxy, encountering new characters and familiar faces.

Season 3 begins on Wednesday, March 1, and we'll get new episodes each week until April. Star Wars fans' Wednesdays will be packed in March, since season 2 of CGI animated series The Bad Batch is rolling out on Wednesdays until the end of March.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode release dates and times

Disney hasn't revealed any schedule information beyond the premiere date, so it's currently unclear if we'll have any double episode weeks or mid-season breaks. Seasons 1 and 2 had uninterrupted one-episode-per-week runs, but the company could tweak its strategy. (The recent Star Wars series Andor had a three-episode premiere.)

So here's our full predicted release schedule for The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, and we'll adjust this if the company announces any changes or breaks. New episodes generally arrive at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST), and they land on the service at the same time globally.

Episode 1: Wednesday, March 1

Episode 2: Wednesday, March 8

Episode 3: Wednesday, March 15

Episode 4: Wednesday, March 22

Episode 5: Wednesday, March 29

Episode 6: Wednesday, April 5

Episode 7: Wednesday, April 12

Episode 8: Wednesday, April 19

The show's official account also has a tweet you can like for weekly episode reminders.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian season 3?

There two trailers for the third season of The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm released the first during Disney's D23 convention last September and a second one on Jan. 16.

Where does The Mandalorian sit in the Star Wars timeline?

The series happens between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, following the downfall of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic.

All the Star Wars movies and shows are on Disney Plus, so you can catch up as you wish.

Do I need to watch the movies before The Mandalorian?

The movies -- particularly Original Trilogy installments A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi -- will make The Mandalorian a much richer experience and give you context, but the show tells a largely self-contained story aside from a few cameos.

At the very least, you should watch seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, which aired on Disney Plus in 2019 and 2020, before diving into season 3.

What about The Book of Boba Fett?

This Mandalorian spinoff -- which isn't nearly as engaging as the show that spawned it -- initially seemed to focus on Boba Fett, but Mando and Grogu pretty much hijacked the show for the last three episodes (of eight total).

It revealed how the pair reunited after parting ways in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, so you should at least check out those episodes or read CNET's recaps.