OnePlus 10 Pro finally launches in China SpaceX's wild launch and catch tower At-home COVID tests: Where to find them Netflix's Kanye West film trilogy Bob's Burgers Movie trailer Best Wordle memes
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 recap: Star Wars crime war spills onto Tatooine's streets

Boba has a nasty run-in with an intense adversary, makes a large new friend and maybe learns who his true enemies are.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand outside Jabba's palace in The Book of Boba Fett

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand take a meeting outside Jabba's palace.

 Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett continued its Tatooine adventure on Disney Plus Wednesday, as the third chapter of the seven-episode live-action Star Wars show hit the streaming service. It followed would-be crime boss Boba having a tense encounter with the Twins, a pair of Hutts eager to take over the territory of their late cousin Jabba, around five years after Return of the Jedi.

Sign up for Disney Plus

The previous episode also flashed back to the time after Boba escaped the sarlacc, which saw him being awesome enough to get accepted into a tribe of Tusken Raiders in Tatooine's extremely sandy Dune Sea.

Let's join the tribe of SPOILERS and take a look at Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa.

spoilers-starwars

Syndicate looming

It sure seemed like the Twins were gonna be this show's main villains, but they flee Tatooine after learning that Mos Espa's sleazy mayor promised Jabba's territory to the Pyke Syndicate. The crime group was previously seen in The Clone Wars, Solo and this show's flashback sequences – they're one of the galaxy's major suppliers of the narcotic spice.

Pykes in The Book of Boba Fett

The Pyke Syndicate is making its move on Tatooine.

 Lucasfilm

This article will be updated shortly.