The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 recap: Star Wars crime war spills onto Tatooine's streets

The Book of Boba Fett continued its Tatooine adventure on Wednesday, as the third chapter of the seven-episode live-action Star Wars show hit the streaming service. It followed would-be crime boss Boba having a tense encounter with the Twins, a pair of Hutts eager to take over the territory of their late cousin Jabba, around five years after Return of the Jedi.

The previous episode also flashed back to the time after Boba escaped the sarlacc, which saw him being awesome enough to get accepted into a tribe of Tusken Raiders in Tatooine's extremely sandy Dune Sea.

Let's join the tribe of SPOILERS and take a look at Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa.

Syndicate looming

It sure seemed like the Twins were gonna be this show's main villains, but they flee Tatooine after learning that Mos Espa's sleazy mayor promised Jabba's territory to the Pyke Syndicate. The crime group was previously seen in The Clone Wars, Solo and this show's flashback sequences – they're one of the galaxy's major suppliers of the narcotic spice.

