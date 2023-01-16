'The Last of Us': Fungi Attack Government UFO Report Girl With a Pearl Earring Laser Diverts Lightning Cable vs. Streaming Costs Most Expensive Fast Food Create an Online IRS Account CNET Shopping
Culture Entertainment

'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Baby Yoda's Growing Powers

Grogu and Grogu's dad continue their sprawling journey.

Sean Keane headshot
Jennifer Bisset headshot
Sean Keane
Jennifer Bisset
Grogu squints as he looks at someone in The Mandalorian season 3.
Grogu wants to know the deal with The Mandalorian season 3's new trailer.
Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian season 3 kicks off on Disney Plus, and Lucasfilm gave us a fresh trailer Monday to get us buzzing for more live-action Star Wars. More importantly, the new season will chronicle the further adventures of Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.

The trailer opens with shots of various Mandalorians, then we see Djn Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu flying at lightspeed together. They head to the big sprawling metropolis of Mandalore, but "there's something dangerous out there," according to Captain Carson Teva.

Season 3 begins Wednesday, March 1. It'll reveal what happened to Grogu and Mando after they reunited in Mandalorian spinoff show The Book of Boba Fett, and deal with the fallout of Mando being cast out of his intense religious sect for removing his helmet

The second season of the show ended in late 2020, and the upcoming season previously got a trailer during Disney's D23 convention last September.

You don't have to wait for a new dose of a galaxy far, far away on Disney Plus though -- season 2 of CGI animated series The Bad Batch is coming out weekly until late March.

