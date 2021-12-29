The Book of Boba Fett episode 1 recap: The moment we've been waiting for since 1983

Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett kicked off on on Wednesday, with the first instalment of the seven-episode live-action Star Wars show hitting the streaming service. It follows Boba and super best friend Fennec Shand (Temeura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen) after The Mandalorian's season 2 finale, in which they took over the late crime lord Jabba the Hutt's palace with their most marketable skill – violence.

Boba was reintroduced to the Star Wars universe in 2020's Mandalorian season 2 opener, having survived his encounter with the sarlacc in Return of the Jedi. He saved a badly wounded Fennec, before tracking down Mando and awesomely reclaiming his armor.

With his iconic look restored, a clone bounty hunter took over Jabba's territory and built up his new underworld empire around five years after Return of the Jedi. Let's take a look at all the SPOILERY details from the first episode.

Survival in the sands

The bulk of this episode is spent revealing exactly how Boba survived his fall into the sarlacc in Return of the Jedi, which he dreams about while snoozing in healing bacta fluid.

Turns out he used his flamethrower and digging skills to escape the sarlacc's yucky belly, but a bunch of cheeky Jawas nicked his armor and he was captured by ruthless Tusken Raiders. After a failed escape attempt and being forced to dig for water, he ultimately earned the Tuskens' respect by killing a terrifying desert beastie.

Since Boba is wearing Tusken-style robes when we first see him in The Mandalorian, it's possible he continued living among them or at least dressed like them while hanging out in the desert.

