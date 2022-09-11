In New 'Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer, Baby Yoda Is Cuter Than Cute

Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, remains as adorable as can be in a new trailer for the show released at Disney's D23 fan gathering on Saturday.

But things look a little dicey for his father figure, Mando himself, who's grimly informed in the new footage that because he took off his helmet, "you are a Mandalorian no more."

The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2w6UcQYJKK — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

Yeah, yeah, Mando will surely get around that. The trailer unrolls plenty of action and awwwwww-someness as the cute toddler Grogu struts his stuff. They're a "clan of two," as the trailer explains, and there's some upside-down flying action and some synchonized airship jumping that'll surely keep them busy.

The third season of The Mandalorian will stream on sometime in February 2023.