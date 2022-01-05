The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 recap: Star Wars gets weird as bounty hunter joins tribe

Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett turned another page on Wednesday, with the second chapter of the seven-episode live-action Star Wars show landing on the streaming service. It comes after the first episode flashed back to Boba's escape from the sarlacc.

When it wasn't looking to the past, the episode revealed Boba and master assassin pal Fennec Shand (Temeura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen) taking their messy first steps towards seizing control of Tatooine's criminal underworld. After an attempt on their lives in the streets of Mos Espa, Fennec leaves one of the would-be killers alive for interrogation.

It's time to pay tribute and enter an underworld of SPOILERS in Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine.

Becoming a Tusken

The majority of this episode is set during Boba's bacta-induced flashback to the time following his escape from the sarlacc, as he gets in deeper with the Tusken Raider tribe whose respect he earned in episode 1.

This sees him battling a swoop gang and leading them in an ambitious attack on a train run by the Pyke Syndicate, a crime group previously seen in The Clone Wars and Solo. This epic sequence ends with Boba sparing the Pykes, even though they were transporting the narcotic spice. He tells them they must pay a toll to the Tuskens for passing through their territory.

The Tuskens embrace Boba further after this, putting a tiny lizard in his head and sending him on an intense quest to get the tree branch that'll be forged into his gaffi stick, the traditional melee weapon wielded by Tatooine's Tuskens. They also give him their black robes, making him look like a total badass – the same look he had when he was reintroduced in the first episode of The Mandalorian season 2.

