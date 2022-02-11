The Book of Boba Fett finale recap: Episode 7 post-credits scene, Grogu's decision explained

Lucasfilm

The seventh episode of The Book of Boba Fett landed on on Wednesday, bringing to an end the former bounty hunter's quest to seize control over Tatooine's crime in the live-action Star Wars show's season finale. It came after the nasty Pyke Syndicate scared off the Hutt Twins and hired deadly mercenary (and Clone Wars alumnus) Cad Bane as its enforcer, setting him up for a battle with Boba.

Recent episodes have also felt ripped straight out of The Mandalorian, with Mando getting a sweet new ship from the prequel era and Luke Skywalker forcing lil Grogu to choose between his Jedi training and his connection with Mando. Which felt a bit mean, but that's old-school Jedi for ya.

Let's ride the SPOILERS into battle in Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor, which takes place around five years after Return of the Jedi.

Mid-credits bacta dip



It's a little hard to make out, but the person in the bacta tank is Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). The marshal of Freetown (formerly known as Mos Pelgo) and one-time wearer of Boba's armor was gunned down by Bane in the previous episode.

Lucasfilm

Preparing to work on Cobb is the Modifier (musician Stephen Bruner, aka Thundercat), who saved Fennec Shand's life through cybernetic enhancements. This suggests that Cobb will be similarly enhanced. He's also wearing his turtleneck sweater in the tank, and that thing will be absolutely soaking when he gets out.

This doesn't really hint at another show or movie as mid- and post-credit scenes often do – it just confirms that Cobb is alive. Which we already kinda suspected, since Bane only blasted him in the shoulder. It's a pretty weak stinger, but I'm glad the character can return. Maybe he and Boba can chat about striking intimidating poses and struggling to see through the helmet of that beskar armor.

Lucasfilm

Grogu's decision

Let's be honest, this show's most emotionally engaging plot wasn't Boba's campaign on Tatooine – it was Mando and Grogu's story. R2-D2 flies Luke's X-Wing to Tatooine, carrying tiny Grogu in the big old pilot seat so he can reunite with Mando.

I guess Jedi training wasn't for him, so he chose the beskar shirt Mando had forged from his staff rather than Yoda's old lightsaber. Probably the right move, since Ben Solo will be , destroying Luke's temple and wiping out his students around two decades after this show takes place.

Lucasfilm

Grogu puts Luke's training to use here anyway, crippling one of the Scorpenek droids and calming the raging rancor. (He also seems to have a bit more swagger as he struts around.) He and Mando fly off in their shiny new N-1 starfighter after the battle is won, with Grogu fulfilling his destiny by riding in the astromech slot and lookin' all cute.

It's unclear where they're going, but the most obvious thing for Mando to do is help Bo-Katan Kryze in her campaign to retake Mandalore from the Imperial Remnant. Having taken the Darksaber in combat, Mando is that world's rightful leader. We'll find out when The Mandalorian season 3 begins.

Lucasfilm

Lord Fett's Mos Espa

Jabba the Hutt's former lieutenants turn on Boba despite their promise to remain neutral, so Boba and his allies face overwhelming Pyke forces in Mos Espa's streets. It's pretty epic stuff, since he and Mando go back to back as they take on the initial wave of baddies and the people of Freetown join them to fend off another.

Boba nips off to the palace to fetch his new rancor pal and ride it into battle against the Scorpenek droids, but Cad Bane uses his flamethrower to knock Boba off his perch. The rancor proceeds to wreck the town until Grogu sends him to sleep with the Force (before taking a nap himself).

Lucasfilm

Cad Bane's end?

Early on, Boba also shows suitable restraint in resisting Bane's attempt to goad him into a shootout by revealing that the Pyke slaughtered Boba's Tusken friends. He likely would've been killed by the Pyke snipers even if he'd won the initial fight.

Their final showdown sees Bane taking Boba down, and telling him he couldn't escape being a killer because he's too much like his late father, Jango.

"Consider this is my final lesson," Bane says, which pretty much confirms that the unaired Clone Wars arc in which he trained Boba as his apprentice is canon. "Look out for yourself. Anything else is weakness."

Lucasfilm

Boba proves otherwise by knocking Bane to the ground with the gaffi stick he forged with his lost Tusken family. He seemingly ends Bane's long bounty hunting career by stabbing him (presumably fatally) in the chest. However, his life support unit is still beeping as he lies in the sand, so we might see him again.

Meanwhile, Fennec stabs the Pykes' representative on Tatooine, blasts Jabba's former lieutenants and garrottes the mayor of Mos Espa. It's Boba's town now.

Observations and Easter eggs

Fennec is pretty insistent that spice is the way to make money, but Boba shoots it down. She's disagreed with him on a few matters like this, which might set up a betrayal down the line.

Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) refuses to call Grogu by his name. She's probably quietly clinging to "Baby Yoda."

Feels like posting bounty hunter Black Krrsantan (abbreviated to "Santo" in this episode) as a guard in Trandoshan territory was always a bad idea, since the reptilian species traditionally hunts Wookiees and he already lost control

Boba promised Krrsantan a dip in bacta, but he looks a bit too big for that tank.

RIP Gamorreans. Watching them fall to their deaths was unpleasant.

Boba's "nothing" offer to the Pykes mirrors Michael Corleone's speech in The Godfather Part 2. Al Pacino didn't fly around on a jetpack or fire rockets from his knees, though.

Skad (the Mod with the cybernetic eye) does a little crouch spin after he and Drash rush to Krrsantan's aid. That's the kind of move seen in director Robert Rodriguez's Mexico trilogy of movies (El Mariachi, Desperado and Once Upon a Time in Mexico).

"I missed you, too, buddy." We all choked up a little when Grogu and Mando reunited, right? His leap into Mando's arms is also adorable.

Part of me wanted to see Cad Bane in the bacta tank, but that wouldn't have made much sense.

Mmm, dung worms.

That's it for The Book of Boba Fett, but Star Wars fans can look forward to Obi-Wan Kenobi hitting Disney Plus on May 25. Also coming soon-ish are The Mandalorian season 3, The Bad Batch season 2, the Ahsoka Tano series and the Rogue One prequel show Andor.