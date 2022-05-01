Entertainment

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: The Full List of Release Dates

Both The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have new release dates.

Jennifer Bisset
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a new release date.
The latest news in the multiverse of Marvel swapping release dates concerns The Marvels (Captain Marvel's sequel) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qauntumania.

Disney (Marvel's owner) announced at the end of April that the two movies will be swapping release dates. So Quantumania, the third Ant-Man movie, will arrive on Feb. 17, 2023 and The Marvels will open July 28, 2023.

Below, you'll find the MCU's Phase Four (and Phase Five?) release slate, including Disney Plus TV shows.

Every upcoming MCU film

Movie US release date UK release date Australia release date
Black Widow July 9, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 2, 2021
Eternals Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 4, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony) Dec. 17, 2021 Dec. 15, 2021 Dec. 16, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 May 5, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder July 8, 2022 July 8, 2022 July 7, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 10, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 4, 2023
The Marvels July 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 27, 2023
Fantastic Four TBA TBA TBA
Untitled Marvel film Nov. 13, 2023 TBA TBA
Untitled Marvel film Feb. 16, 2024 TBA TBA

Upcoming Disney Plus series

Series Release date
WandaVision Jan. 15, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March 19, 2021
Loki June 9, 2021
What If...? Aug. 11, 2021
Hawkeye Nov. 24, 2021
Moon Knight March 30, 2022
Ms. Marvel June 8, 2022
She-Hulk 2022
What...If? season 2 2022
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special December 2022
Secret Invasion 2022
Agatha: House of Harkness  TBA
Armor Wars TBA
Echo TBA
Ironheart TBA
Untitled Wakanda series TBA

Every Marvel movie and TV show coming out in Phase 4 (and beyond)

