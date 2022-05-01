Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: The Full List of Release Dates

The latest news in the multiverse of Marvel swapping release dates concerns The Marvels (Captain Marvel's sequel) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qauntumania.
Disney (Marvel's owner) announced at the end of April that the two movies will be swapping release dates. So Quantumania, the third Ant-Man movie, will arrive on Feb. 17, 2023 and The Marvels will open July 28, 2023.
Below, you'll find the MCU's Phase Four (and Phase Five?) release slate, including Disney Plus TV shows.
Every upcoming MCU film
|Movie
|US release date
|UK release date
|Australia release date
|Black Widow
|July 9, 2021
|July 7, 2021
|July 8, 2021
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|Sept. 3, 2021
|Sept. 3, 2021
|Sept. 2, 2021
|Eternals
|Nov. 5, 2021
|Nov. 5, 2021
|Nov. 4, 2021
|Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony)
|Dec. 17, 2021
|Dec. 15, 2021
|Dec. 16, 2021
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|May 6, 2022
|May 6, 2022
|May 5, 2022
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|July 8, 2022
|July 8, 2022
|July 7, 2022
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Nov. 11, 2022
|Nov. 11, 2022
|Nov. 10, 2022
|
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|Feb. 17, 2023
|Feb. 17, 2023
|Feb. 16, 2023
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|May 5, 2023
|May 5, 2023
|May 4, 2023
|The Marvels
|July 28, 2023
|July 28, 2023
|July 27, 2023
|Fantastic Four
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Untitled Marvel film
|Nov. 13, 2023
|TBA
|TBA
|Untitled Marvel film
|Feb. 16, 2024
|TBA
|TBA
Upcoming Disney Plus series
|Series
|Release date
|WandaVision
|Jan. 15, 2021
|The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
|March 19, 2021
|Loki
|June 9, 2021
|What If...?
|Aug. 11, 2021
|Hawkeye
|Nov. 24, 2021
|Moon Knight
|March 30, 2022
|Ms. Marvel
|June 8, 2022
|She-Hulk
|2022
|What...If? season 2
|2022
|The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
|December 2022
|Secret Invasion
|2022
|Agatha: House of Harkness
|TBA
|Armor Wars
|TBA
|Echo
|TBA
|Ironheart
|TBA
|Untitled Wakanda series
|TBA