Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: The Full List of Release Dates

The latest news in the multiverse of Marvel swapping release dates concerns The Marvels (Captain Marvel's sequel) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qauntumania.

Disney (Marvel's owner) announced at the end of April that the two movies will be swapping release dates. So Quantumania, the third Ant-Man movie, will arrive on Feb. 17, 2023 and The Marvels will open July 28, 2023.

There’s been a tiny change in the Multiverse. https://t.co/pGhD8Rzg2E — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 29, 2022

Below, you'll find the MCU's Phase Four (and Phase Five?) release slate, including Disney Plus TV shows.

Every upcoming MCU film Movie US release date UK release date Australia release date Black Widow July 9, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 2, 2021 Eternals Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 4, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony) Dec. 17, 2021 Dec. 15, 2021 Dec. 16, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 May 5, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder July 8, 2022 July 8, 2022 July 7, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 10, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 4, 2023 The Marvels July 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 27, 2023 Fantastic Four TBA TBA TBA Untitled Marvel film Nov. 13, 2023 TBA TBA Untitled Marvel film Feb. 16, 2024 TBA TBA