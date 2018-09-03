Wear OS featured on multiple watches at IFA 2018

IFA 2018
Wear OS featured on multiple watches at IFA 2018Casio, Diesel and Skagen all announced new smartwatches that run on Google's new watch OS.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Fitness is a big part of EFA's 2018 crop of smart watches. A handful of major brands revealed new watches at the tech show in Berlin this week. With all three using Google's new rare OS operating system, CASIO unveiled the refreshed Protek smartwatch, which will sell for $549 and come out by early next year. But offers a new, extended mode to let you use the color display for a longer time. And Casio teamed up with a bunch of developers of outdoor smart watch apps to optimize their fishing, skiing, and running apps for the Pro Tac. Skagen introduced the Falster 2 which sports a minimalist design and includes a new heart rate tracker and GPS for fitness activities. The watch starts at 275 dollars. Diesel, another Fossil group brand Created the on full guard 2.5, a chunky watch that also adds a heart rate tracker and gps. All of these watches are likely hoping to get a jump on apple. Maybe introducing a new apple watch in the next few weeks. T find out more about these watches, truck us out on cnet.com, I'm Boniface Reuben, thanks for watching. C|net, [SOUND],