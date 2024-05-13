TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000 1:29 Watch Now

TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000

May 13, 2024 TVs

Speaker 1: Oh hi. Didn't see there. I was just enjoying 115 inch tv. Speaker 1: This is the TCL 115 inch flagship tv. If you're 2024, this thing does look pretty amazing from my seating distance here, which is pretty normal for a living room. And of course the screen size at that distance is gigantic to my vision. This thing has 20,000 local dimming zones, up to 5,000 knits of brightness, and so [00:00:30] that picture equates to something that really looks very good from my opinion. Now I'm not, this is the first time I've seen this TV in person here with a nice extended look. I saw it originally as CES. Of course, a TV this large and has this high-end features is going to be pretty expensive. The punchline, it's $20,000. So yeah, to get this gigantic TV into your house is going to cost a mint, but hey, if you can afford it, probably going to give you a better picture than any projector. Speaker 1: So that was 115 inch tv. This one's slightly smaller at 98 inches. [00:01:00] This is the QM 8 51 series TCL. This is their high end TV 4 20 24. This is the successor to my favorite TV for 2023. So this is the 2024 version. TCL says they've improved it in pretty much every way you can imagine. They more than doubled the brightness. So we're talking about 5,000 NIS of brightness according to TCL. That should be a really bright picture, so this will be a contender for one of the best TVs on the market. I'll know for sure when I can test it in the lab.