TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000
TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000
1:29
Watch Now

TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000

TVs
Speaker 1: Oh hi. Didn't see there. I was just enjoying 115 inch tv. Speaker 1: This is the TCL 115 inch flagship tv. If you're 2024, this thing does look pretty amazing from my seating distance here, which is pretty normal for a living room. And of course the screen size at that distance is gigantic to my vision. This thing has 20,000 local dimming zones, up to 5,000 knits of brightness, and so [00:00:30] that picture equates to something that really looks very good from my opinion. Now I'm not, this is the first time I've seen this TV in person here with a nice extended look. I saw it originally as CES. Of course, a TV this large and has this high-end features is going to be pretty expensive. The punchline, it's $20,000. So yeah, to get this gigantic TV into your house is going to cost a mint, but hey, if you can afford it, probably going to give you a better picture than any projector. Speaker 1: So that was 115 inch tv. This one's slightly smaller at 98 inches. [00:01:00] This is the QM 8 51 series TCL. This is their high end TV 4 20 24. This is the successor to my favorite TV for 2023. So this is the 2024 version. TCL says they've improved it in pretty much every way you can imagine. They more than doubled the brightness. So we're talking about 5,000 NIS of brightness according to TCL. That should be a really bright picture, so this will be a contender for one of the best TVs on the market. I'll know for sure when I can test it in the lab.

Up Next

TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000
screenshot-2024-05-11-at-11-37-48am.png

Up Next

TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000

Super Bowl TV Shopping? Here Are Our Favorite Picks
superbowltvs-00-00-05-01-still001

Super Bowl TV Shopping? Here Are Our Favorite Picks

Best TVs of CES 2024
ces-besttvs-00-02-21-17-still001

Best TVs of CES 2024

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
240110-cnet-hisense-tvs-ces

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
cseed-folding-tv-seq-00-09-21-18-still003

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV

This 115-Inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
screenshot-2024-01-08-at-15-35-59.png

This 115-Inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

Best TVs of 2023: From High-End to Budget, to the Price-to-Picture Sweet Spot
samsunglgcompare-v2-00-00-07-23-still002

Best TVs of 2023: From High-End to Budget, to the Price-to-Picture Sweet Spot

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000
screenshot-2024-05-11-at-11-37-48am.png

TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
240509-yt-galaxy-s24-ultra-good-lock-app-v04

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks

Apple's iPad Pro Event Was a Flop
240509-site-omt-apple-flopped-this-ipad-event

Apple's iPad Pro Event Was a Flop

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
240508-cnet-apple-ipad-comparison-v03

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
thumb2

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display

Switch 2 Will Be Officially Announced Within Fiscal Year, Nintendo Says
Nintendo Switch OLED

Switch 2 Will Be Officially Announced Within Fiscal Year, Nintendo Says

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
innovation

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
240123-site-samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review-4

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

Latest Products All latest products

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
240508-cnet-apple-ipad-comparison-v03

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
thumb2

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display

Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
240506-yt-pixel-8a-first-look-v10

Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
dnsysx1

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
240430-yt-rabbit-r1-review-v06

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C
beatssolo4still-cms2

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C

Latest How To All how to videos

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
240509-yt-galaxy-s24-ultra-good-lock-app-v04

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
240425-site-how-to-install-windows-11-on-an-m3-macbook-air-thumbnail

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
airpods-pro-2

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
screenshot-2024-04-03-at-15-47-11.png

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
240311-site-windows-11-hidden-tips-and-tricks-v2

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
VisionOS 1.0.3

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3