This smart door buzzer doesn't need wires

CES 2018
[MUSIC] We're here on the show floor at CES 2018 taking a look at an all new product from Startup in Media. They've previously done some indoor and outdoor Cameras and now they have a video doorbell called the blink video doorbell, available for $99, or $129 if you don't already have a blink sync module. It's HD. It has motion detection, live streaming, all the stuff you'd expect from a video doorbell. But this one is also battery powered or wired, like the ring video doorbell. So you have both options. options, but this one comes with an extra bonus. The company was recently acquired by Amazon so you can probably expect to see a lot more smart home integrations with this product when it becomes available in the first half of this year and the coolest thing about the battery powered option is it is supposed Run on two double A batteries for up to two years, which is a claim I've never heard from any other battery powered doorbell in the past, and I will be so excited to test that out for longevity to see if that really does last that long. [MUSIC]