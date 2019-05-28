Talking with Chewbacca

[MUSIC]
Hello, I am Adam Scott and I am an actor.
I am here to do my very first CNET unboxing.
Very excited.
Right out of the gate, I guess I'll say that it's apparent that CNET goes all out packaging-wise.
What I'm seeing so far is Is this kind of your standard, can dime store brown cardboard box.
Looks to me like there's some sort of clear plastic tape on top, shipping tape.
And some printing here also in the purple and then a black, some sort of black markings.
So this has been great.
Just kidding.
Here we go.
So I'm gonna open this up.
See what we got in here.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
All right, looks like what we have in here is some brown paper which is really gorgeous.
Okay, there's actually more in here.
[LAUGH] All right.
So, is this a Chubaka furby?
My god.
Okay, so let's see what happens here.
[SOUND]
Gate, it looks like Chubaka is suffocating.
In a plastic box and he desperately needs help.
That's what I'm saying here.
[SOUND] Yeah, this is gonna be frightening having this in my life.
Okay, let's see here.
[SOUND] [LAUGH] So what we have here is It's a Yoda, a Yoda electronic mask.
So this is like the Chewbacca mask that went viral, right?
Didn't that happen.
So this is the same thing but it's Yoda.
[SOUND]
[SOUND]
You see like everyone in this room is just kind of transported to [UNKNOWN] home planet just for a second.
Don't worry guys, it's just me.
It's a mask.
Put a mask on Everyone relax.
This is great.
I'm hoping I can also keep the box I'm hoping that's okay.
I could keep this.
So thank you CNET.
I will treasure these forever.
This has been a CNET's unboxing video with With me, Adam Scott.
Thank you very much.
[MUSIC]