Special Features

Talking with Chewbacca

Transcript
[MUSIC] Hello, I am Adam Scott and I am an actor. I am here to do my very first CNET unboxing. Very excited. Right out of the gate, I guess I'll say that it's apparent that CNET goes all out packaging-wise. What I'm seeing so far is Is this kind of your standard, can dime store brown cardboard box. Looks to me like there's some sort of clear plastic tape on top, shipping tape. And some printing here also in the purple and then a black, some sort of black markings. So this has been great. Just kidding. Here we go. So I'm gonna open this up. See what we got in here. [BLANK_AUDIO] All right, looks like what we have in here is some brown paper which is really gorgeous. Okay, there's actually more in here. [LAUGH] All right. So, is this a Chubaka furby? My god. Okay, so let's see what happens here. [SOUND] Gate, it looks like Chubaka is suffocating. In a plastic box and he desperately needs help. That's what I'm saying here. [SOUND] Yeah, this is gonna be frightening having this in my life. Okay, let's see here. [SOUND] [LAUGH] So what we have here is It's a Yoda, a Yoda electronic mask. So this is like the Chewbacca mask that went viral, right? Didn't that happen. So this is the same thing but it's Yoda. [SOUND] [SOUND] You see like everyone in this room is just kind of transported to [UNKNOWN] home planet just for a second. Don't worry guys, it's just me. It's a mask. Put a mask on Everyone relax. This is great. I'm hoping I can also keep the box I'm hoping that's okay. I could keep this. So thank you CNET. I will treasure these forever. This has been a CNET's unboxing video with With me, Adam Scott. Thank you very much. [MUSIC]
Culture

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Powerful chipmaker Qualcomm is just too powerful, judge rules

1:48

Google's experiments with silly games could have a serious impact on the future

3:15

Apple will replace faulty MacBook keyboards

4:27

Inside Facebook's robotics research lab

1:14

Laura Dern and Booking.com team up to boost young women coders

5:29

How San Francisco's ban could impact facial recognition tech

3:04

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Apple's latest patent hints at iPhone 12 feature

6:37

The 5 flying machines vying for Boeing's $1M prize

3:30

Alienware's m17 has RTX graphics in a surprisingly light package

2:21

Amazon's Good Omens cast talks bad bosses and bureaucracy

2:20

This robot may one day write you a traffic ticket

1:41

Apple TV 2019: Everything to know

8:07

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Apple TV 2019: Everything to know

8:07

Amazon's Good Omens cast talks bad bosses and bureaucracy

2:20

Honor 20 Pro packs multiple cameras without the price tag

1:56

Vizio debuts TVs with local dimming, quantum dots, AirPlay 2

3:12

Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware

3:12

HP's Spectre x360 puts a premium on design and battery life

1:54

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

Best dark-mode Android apps to try now

2:18

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13