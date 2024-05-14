Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
Speaker 1: Let me show you an example in Google Photos. We launched Google Photos almost nine years ago. Since then, people have used it to organize their most important memories. Today that amounts to more than 6 billion photos and videos uploaded every single day, and people love using photos to search across their life. With Gemini, you're making that a whole lot easier. Say you're at a parking station ready to pay, but you can't recall your license plate [00:00:30] number. Before you could search photos for keywords and then scroll through years worth of photos looking for the right one. Now you can simply ask photos. It knows the cars that appear often. It triangulates which one is yours, and just tells you the license plate number. Speaker 1: And ask photos can also help you search your memories in a deeper way. For example, you [00:01:00] might be reminiscing about your daughter Lucia's early milestones. You can ask photos, when did Lucia learn to swim? You can even follow up with something more complex. Show me how lucius's swimming has progressed here. Gemini goes beyond a simple search, recognizing different contexts from doing laps in the pool, to snorkeling in the ocean to the text, and dates on our swimming certificates and photos packages it up all [00:01:30] together. In a summary, you can really take it all in and relive amazing memories all over again. We are rolling out as photos this summer with more capabilities to come.
