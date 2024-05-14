Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
1:43
Watch Now

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery

Tech
Speaker 1: Let me show you an example in Google Photos. We launched Google Photos almost nine years ago. Since then, people have used it to organize their most important memories. Today that amounts to more than 6 billion photos and videos uploaded every single day, and people love using photos to search across their life. With Gemini, you're making that a whole lot easier. Say you're at a parking station ready to pay, but you can't recall your license plate [00:00:30] number. Before you could search photos for keywords and then scroll through years worth of photos looking for the right one. Now you can simply ask photos. It knows the cars that appear often. It triangulates which one is yours, and just tells you the license plate number. Speaker 1: And ask photos can also help you search your memories in a deeper way. For example, you [00:01:00] might be reminiscing about your daughter Lucia's early milestones. You can ask photos, when did Lucia learn to swim? You can even follow up with something more complex. Show me how lucius's swimming has progressed here. Gemini goes beyond a simple search, recognizing different contexts from doing laps in the pool, to snorkeling in the ocean to the text, and dates on our swimming certificates and photos packages it up all [00:01:30] together. In a summary, you can really take it all in and relive amazing memories all over again. We are rolling out as photos this summer with more capabilities to come.

Up Next

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
googlephotos

Up Next

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery

Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event
openai-event-recording-13-may-2024-09-56-17-am-00-01-00-20-still006

Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event

Apple's iPad Pro Event Was a Flop
240509-site-omt-apple-flopped-this-ipad-event

Apple's iPad Pro Event Was a Flop

What to Expect at Apple's iPad Event
240501-yt-ipad-wildcards-v07.jpg

What to Expect at Apple's iPad Event

What AirPods Rumors Tell Us About Apple's Health Ambitions
240424-omt-next-airpods-v07

What AirPods Rumors Tell Us About Apple's Health Ambitions

What is the Fediverse?
240418-fediverse-winged

What is the Fediverse?

The Missing Piece to Apple's Eco-Friendly Mission
240418-site-omt-the-core-problem-of-apples-green-goals-v1.jpg

The Missing Piece to Apple's Eco-Friendly Mission

Boston Dynamics Retires Its HD Atlas Robot
p1022506-00-00-01-20-still001

Boston Dynamics Retires Its HD Atlas Robot

Apple and Disney's Unique Bond: Why Vision Pro Needs the Mouse
240411-site-can-disney-save-the-apple-vision-pro-v1

Apple and Disney's Unique Bond: Why Vision Pro Needs the Mouse

The Ocean Cleanup's System 03 Collects Plastic Pollution at Record Levels
The Ocean Cleanup System 03

The Ocean Cleanup's System 03 Collects Plastic Pollution at Record Levels

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
googlephotos

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery

Tubi Lets Fans Green-Light Movies and TV Shows
stubios-logo-black-background.png

Tubi Lets Fans Green-Light Movies and TV Shows

Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event
openai-event-recording-13-may-2024-09-56-17-am-00-01-00-20-still006

Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event

iPad Pro and iPad Air (2024) - Review
240510-yt-review-ipad-pro-n-ipad-air-v04

iPad Pro and iPad Air (2024) - Review

TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000
screenshot-2024-05-11-at-11-37-48am.png

TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
240509-yt-galaxy-s24-ultra-good-lock-app-v04

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
innovation

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
240123-site-samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review-4

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

Latest Products All latest products

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
240508-cnet-apple-ipad-comparison-v03

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
thumb2

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display

Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
240506-yt-pixel-8a-first-look-v10

Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
dnsysx1

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
240430-yt-rabbit-r1-review-v06

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C
beatssolo4still-cms2

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C

Latest How To All how to videos

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
240509-yt-galaxy-s24-ultra-good-lock-app-v04

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
240425-site-how-to-install-windows-11-on-an-m3-macbook-air-thumbnail

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
airpods-pro-2

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
screenshot-2024-04-03-at-15-47-11.png

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
240311-site-windows-11-hidden-tips-and-tricks-v2

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
VisionOS 1.0.3

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3