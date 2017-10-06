CNET
CNET
News Video
RIP AIM. AOL's messenger is logging off
Farewell, AIM. The door slams on a golden era of instant messaging.
1:16
/
October 6, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for RIP AIM. AOL's messenger is logging off.
