Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "RIP AIM. AOL's messenger is logging off"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

RIP AIM. AOL's messenger is logging off

Farewell, AIM. The door slams on a golden era of instant messaging.
1:16 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for RIP AIM. AOL's messenger is logging off.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Apple investigating reports of iPhone 8 Plus battery swelling
Apple investigating reports of iPhone 8 Plus battery swelling
1:23 October 6, 2017
There are at least six reports across five countries of the iPhone 8 Plus splitting along the seams with a bulging battery. Apple is...
Play video
Video: 3 ways to give your old iPhone a boost
3 ways to give your old iPhone a boost
1:05 October 6, 2017
You don't have to spend any money to get a faster phone -- iOS 11 is packed with tools to help speed up your old iPhone.
Play video
Video: Netflix to raise prices, Amazon testing its own delivery service
Netflix to raise prices, Amazon testing its own delivery service
1:17 October 6, 2017
Today's major tech headlines include a Netflix subscription price hike, Amazon testing its own proprietary delivery service and Microsoft...
Play video
Video: Google's Pixel 2 wants a piece of the iPhone pie
Google's Pixel 2 wants a piece of the iPhone pie
6:17 October 5, 2017
Google throws all-new products aimed directly at Apple. The Apple Watch Series 3 gets a fix, and our Belkin giveaway winners!
Play video
Video: Reactions to Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Pixel Buds, Google Home Max, Pixelbook
Reactions to Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Pixel Buds, Google Home Max, Pixelbook
5:50 October 5, 2017
Google intros its all-new lineup of products to compete directly with Apple. We have one question on the Google Clips. Why?
Play video
Video: Netflix to increase prices in US
Netflix to increase prices in US
1:23 October 5, 2017
Two of the company's three plans see price hikes that will go live for everyone in the coming months.
Play video
Video: A sleeping baby with the push of a button
A sleeping baby with the push of a button
2:03 October 5, 2017
The Snoo smart sleeper can put a baby to sleep in seconds so that mom and dad can stay in bed.
Play video
Video: Every important moment from Google's product event in 5 minutes
Every important moment from Google's product event in 5 minutes
5:01 October 4, 2017
Check out everything Google announced at its product event in 5 minutes.
Play video