Purple vs. Purple Plus: Which Purple Bed From the Essential Collection Is Best for You?

Oct 17, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: Are you interested in a purple mattress but you can't decide between the Purple Original and the Purple Plus? Well, we should help you out in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a CNET and we have our head comparison between the Purple Original and the Purple Plus, which are two very popular beds in the Purple Essential collection. We've done a lot of content about purple's, new mattress lineup, all the beds in their premium collection and their Lux collection. [00:00:30] The essential collection has remained pretty much unchanged and we're going to talk about the key differences between the original Purple and the Purple plus. So hopefully that decision will be a little bit easier for you. If you find this really helpful, interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And as always, there's going to be a lot of stuff in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including any discounts we can find to bring these mattress prices down. Speaker 1: Let's just do a brief overview of the policy information for these two beds from purple. It's going to be pretty much the same across the board, especially with these two beds in the essential collection. You're not going to pay anything extra for shipping and they should arrive at your door inside [00:01:00] of a large bag as opposed to a large box. Like most other brands, the difference is pretty much negligible. The process is virtually identical, although the bag might be useful for something down the line if you decide to keep it. Once the bid arrives at your door, you get a trial period of a hundred nights. If you decide within the trial window you don't like it, you can return it and get a full refund. And both these beds are backed by standard 10 year warranties while traveling. More info about these policies down below in the description, like the actual process on how to return a mattress because it might not work exactly how you think it does. Speaker 1: Spoiler alert, it's probably easier than you think, [00:01:30] but let's get into the more important stuff like what these beds have in common and then get into their key differences and figure out why you might want to get one over the other. And the huge thing these two beds have in common is that they share the exact same top comfort layer, which is purple's proprietary gel Flex Grid. Now this is what makes a purple bed a purple bed. It is very unique and you're not really going to find it on any other mattress brand. This stuff kind of resembles a Dr. Troll's insole only the size of an entire mattress. It's this really squishy, stretchy and responsive material [00:02:00] that is somehow soft and kind of firm at the same time. It's a little bit hard to describe. If you lay down on your back or your stomach on one of these two beds from purple, you almost feel buoyant like you're floating on top of the material. Speaker 1: But then if you switch to your side, it does conform to your body's shape pretty nicely and provide you some nice cradling support. So we like to describe the feel of these purple beds as kind of a unique gel-like feel. People generally have a pretty strong reaction to it when they lay down on a purple bed for the first time, either they love it and find it incredibly comfortable right off the bat or people [00:02:30] find it a little bit. We have found that within the a hundred night trial period, people will be able to get used to the purple feel and generally like it. But if you'd use that trial period and it's just not for you, make sure to return it. I actually slept on a purple mattress, one of their older hybrid models for a long time and I found it to be incredibly comfortable pretty much the entire time. Speaker 1: The only reason I decided to swap it out was because my sleeping partner wanted something a little bit different. So I would describe the feel that you get on the Purple Original and the Purple Plus mattress to be virtually identical. [00:03:00] Maybe just a slight difference on the Purple Plus because of some other construction elements we'll get into right now. So the biggest difference in the construction between these two beds is the Purple Plus is a little bit thicker because it includes a few extra inches of comfort foam. So with both beds you have support foam and then transition foam and then that gel flex grid and you get a little bit more foams in between the support foam and the gel flex grid on the Purple Plus mattress. So maybe the purple feel on the original is going to be a little bit [00:03:30] more intense in comparison to the Purple Plus, but I think that is an incredibly negligible difference, not something I would base your decision on. Speaker 1: The temperature regulation on all the beds from purple are really, really good, although we don't place them in our active cooling category in our book. In order to be an active cooling mattress, you have to have a cover that's noticeably cool to the touch or some other element in the construction that makes it noticeably cool. Now these purple beds don't really have that. However, the purple grid provides a ton of natural airflow and the material itself just doesn't really heat up like [00:04:00] other types of foams do. So they do an excellent job at staying temperature neutral throughout the night. I slept on a purple bed through many hot summers and didn't really notice it heating up on me, although again, there really wasn't anything actively taking heat away. So temperature regulation on these beds really solid, although if you want something more active cooling, we'll try and link some other options down below in the description. Let's move on to the key differences between the Purple Original and the Purple Plus. I mentioned that slight difference in construction earlier with the extra foam in the Purple Plus Speaker 2: And where that really shows itself [00:04:30] is the firmness and our testing. We found the purple original to be around a flat medium on our scale, which means it's going to be really accommodating for all sleeper types, back, stomach, side and combination. The Purple Plus on the other hand is going to be noticeably a little bit softer, somewhere around a medium to medium soft, maybe closer to that medium soft, which means in our opinion, it is more ideal for strict side sleepers looking for a lot of pressure relief. This is something we suggest if you are a primary side sleeper, look at a mattress that's at least a medium, maybe a little bit softer because if you're sleeping on something [00:05:00] too firm on your side, you can wind up with hip and shoulder pain over time and we think the Purple Plus will do a really nice job at alleviating that. Speaker 2: You do have some firmer options available in the Purple Premium collection, which are all hybrid beds. And in the Purple Lux collection, we've tested all those beds and more info about them will be down below in the description. But the key difference here is that the Purple Plus is noticeably a bit softer than the purple original. And then the other big difference between these two mattresses, as you might've guessed, is going to be Price Purple Plus implies that it's going to be a bit more expensive and that is definitely the case. [00:05:30] The M S R P for the original Purple Mattress is around 1400 for a queen, and then for the Purple Plus you're looking at about 1900, so a pretty significant price gap right now as I've been recording this video, they are offering some discounts on these beds, bringing the price of the purple original down to 1200 and the price of the Purple plus down to 1600 Purple as a brand is generally a bit more expensive than other competing brands like Casper and Lisa because of that special gel Flex grid material, make sure you look down below in the description for current pricing on both of these beds from purple. Speaker 2: As prices do change pretty frequently [00:06:00] and purple is known to be a bit less consistent with their discounts than some of their brands as well. So make sure you look down there and that leads us with the question, who should think about getting the purple original and who should think about getting the Purple Plus? And I think that is a very simple question to answer. If you know you are a strict side sleeper and are looking for a noticeably soft mattress, then the Purple Plus makes a bit more sense. I think it's probably worth spinning up a little bit for that. But if you are fine with a mattress, it's around a medium firmness, then I think the purple original is definitely the way to go. For couples, I would say [00:06:30] a medium works really well for combo sleepers and Medium works really well, but if you are more of a strict side sleeper, probably something a little bit softer like the Purple Plus is a great option. Speaker 2: You should be able to get by on your side on the purple original as well. But if you try a mattress at this firmness level before and you still wind up as some pip and shoulder pain, maybe try something softer. But let us know what you think, Stan, in the comment section. We'd love to get your thoughts and again, tons of stuff in the description. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But this is going to do it for me. This is Own Aine at Home. I'll see you the next one.