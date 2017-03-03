Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Nokia gets everyone talking at Mobile World Congress: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: Nokia gets everyone talking at Mobile World Congress1:33 /
In this week's wrap-up, Nokia steals the spotlight with a new version of its classic 3310 phone. Meanwhile, the web slowed to a crawl for a few hours this week thanks to a simple typo.
Share (0)
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Snap the company behind Snapchat went public. When the market opened the shares it traded more than 40% higher than the original IPO price of $17. That valued the company at roughly $30 billion. On its first day of trading Snap stock closed at $24.48. The world's biggest mobile show is now over at Mobile World Congress. LG unveiled its LG G6. Samsung revealed a new tablet and let the world know the S8 is coming on March 29th. The device that got everyone talking was a new version of the Nokia 3310. It's an updated version of the classic phone with a color screen, a two megapixel camera and, of course, Snake. YouTube announced its much-rumored virtual cable service. It's called YouTube TV, and it will cost $35 per month. YouTube TV will offer ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC networks. The service will include an unlimited cloud DVR. YouTube TV will launch in large metropolitan areas first, then nationwide in the US, in the next few months. [BACKGROUND MUSIC] YouTube said it did not have plans to roll out the service internationally at this time. Amazon web services had a failure during the past week that impacted a great number of sites. The outage lasted approximately four hours. The course of the services disruption as due to an incorrect command that implies that a simple typo was the reason for the issue. Amazon said it is adding safety checks to avoid a repeat of this problem. [MUSIC] Stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app, available for Android and iOS.