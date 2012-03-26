Your video, "Nikon Coolpix S9300 "
Nikon Coolpix S9300

A modest update to a good camera, Nikon's Coolpix S9300 doesn't improve enough to keep pace with its competition.
Transcript
Hi, there. I'm Jack Goldman, Senior Editor for CNET and this is a look at the Nikon Coolpix S9300. It's Nikon's highest and compact mega zoom featuring an ultra wide angle lens with an AT&X zoom. Now that's the same lens that was in 2011 S9100 and in fact this is basically the same as the S9100 but with the higher resolution sensor is now 16 megapixels instead of 12 and built in GPS for geotech. The extra resolution doesn't help or hurt the image quality. They're good to very good. Best for small prints and web use but under the right conditions you can do some enlarge and crapping. Has fairly fast performance too. The big problem is that it's SMRP somewhat high for what it's offering especially with the much better Cannon SX260HS and Panasonic ZS20 starting at the same price. In other words it'll take a pretty serious price drop to make it worth recommending over those models. I'm Josh Goldman and that's Nikon cool pics S9300.

