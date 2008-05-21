Your video, "Mavizen MyBlu "
Mavizen MyBlu

The Mavizen MyBlu is a great multitasking accessory that can act as an iPod remote control and an FM radio receiver, plus it's a Bluetooth headset for your cell phone.
[ Music ] ^M00:00:02 >> I'm Nicole Lee, Associate Editor for CNET.com and this is the [inaudible]. At a first glance it looks like an iPod radio remote and it, in fact, is an iPod radio remote of sorts. It connects to your iPod via a universal dock connector and I have my iPod Nano right here to demonstrate. It has the typical play pause button and the track shuttle keys and, like I said, it does have radio so you can connect to FM radio and it will show the FM band tuner right on the iPod screen. On the back is the clip and on top is the earphone jack. It doesn't come with its own earphones so you have to supply your own. On the side here is the hold switch and this is the mp3 slash FM button. What it does is it switches between the radio and the songs on your iPod. The Bluetooth is what changes this into not just an iPod accessory but a cell phone accessory as well because this device right here has a built in mic. When connected to a cell phone like my Sidekick right here it can actually become like a Bluetooth headset. And the wonderful thing about being attached to the iPod is that it shows caller ID on here, it shows up to nine recent calls on screen as well, it can make calls from the control right here so you can, you know, make last number redial right here. So by attaching the [inaudible] to the iPod you're essentially turning your iPod into a phone accessory as well. The only thing we didn't like was the number redial doesn't really work all too well. It insists on adding two zeros to the number so it screws up the redial call. So the [inaudible] is not only an iPod accessory but a cell phone accessory and that in and of itself makes the 90 bucks really worth it. My name is Nicole Lee and this has been the [inaudible]. ^M00:01:45 [ Music ]

