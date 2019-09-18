LG B9 OLED TV review: This is the high-end 2019 TV to buy
Transcript
[MUSIC]
If you want the TV with the best picture quality, you want an OLED, and this is my favorite OLED TV of 2019, it's the LG B9 Series seen here, in a 65 inch size and also available in 55.
The thing that makes this TV great, is its combination of picture quality for relatively low price.
It's not a cheap TV but it's still the least expensive 2019 OLED With almost no compromise in picture quality.
Before we get too deep into that picture however, let's check out the styling.
[MUSIC]
The design is classic OLED starting with this super thin panel.
Seen from the side the top section is thinner than any LCD TV.
While the bottom build is a bit to accommodate the electronics and inputs From the front there's barely any bezel around the screen.
Just a thin black strip and a silver metallic edge the benign stand is also sleek and compact.
Basically just a little foot sticking out from under the big panel.
The B9 has the same remote as other LG old TV's around it off clicker that you can wave to move a cursor around the screen.
On that screen you'll find all the major Smart TV apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and the rest.
Dolby Vision video and Atmos audio are available on Netflix, Vudu and other apps that support them.
And of course the benign handles both formats by connected devices to speaking of connections, it also has the same HDMI 2.1 features found on other 2019.
Another cool new feature for 2019 is built in access to to voice assistance, google assistant and Amazon Alexa, to press the main mic button for Google Assistant and you long press the amazon prime video button to get to Alexa.
What's the weather.
Right now in New York City it's 74 and cloudy.
Alll right, now here is Amazon Alexa.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
What's the weather?
Currently in East North Point it's 72 degrees Fahrenheit with cloudy skies.
So enough about features and voice control and apps.
Let's talk about the picture quality.
In short, the B9 picture is spectacular.
So in my lab, I compared the B9 to the C9, which is the 2019 version.
Has slightly better processing.
And the B8 behind me from 2018 another OLED TV that is a little cheaper right now.
In short, the B9 has good picture quality than either one.
It really has to be seen in person believe but trust me in from these videos you can see it.
So I have back here and LCD TV.
This one is a very good TV from Samsung.
There's a couple others that are using the comparison one from Samsung one from Vizio.
They really didn't stand up to this old TV despite being very good LCD TV.
The idea of course the LCD doesn't have those deep black levels can't reach that type of contrast and doesn't look as good from off angles.
So you're sitting to the side the image washes out a little bit.
With the B9, those aren't problems.
We did see a little bit more artifacts on the B9 including some banding and some lower quality video.
We also saw a slightly dimmer picture on the B9 compared to the C nine But again those are minor quibbles.
Both TVs scored a 10 out of 10 and picture quality in my review and both are spectacular.
Anyway my side by side comparisons I still think the B9 is the best OLED tv for 2019 and the best high end tv period because it gives you all those benefits of OLED from a picture quality standpoint without spending that much money Still not cheap but the best value in OLED for 2019.
I'm David Katzmeyer for CNET.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
TCL 8 series, 6 series boost Roku TV's picture quality chops
2:34
Sony's X950G brings faster Android TV but isn't the best value
2:14
Samsung Q70R midrange QLED TV brings style and substance
2:25
Vizio debuts TVs with local dimming, quantum dots, AirPlay 2
3:12
Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware
3:12
LG C9 OLED TV has the best picture quality ever
2:18
Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs stream with some help from Alexa
1:51
TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets
1:59
Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet
1:46
Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality pack