Lenovo's Yoga C930 is the ultraportable 2-in-1 we've been waiting for
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Lenovo spent years fine tuning its premium two in one formula and it really shows in the Yoga C930.
Not to be confused with the dual screens somewhat experimental Yoga Book C930.
This is a straight forward convertible laptop like last year's Yoga 920 that it replaces.
The C930 isn't drastically different, but a few design changes help push it ahead of that model.
The 920's watchband style 360 degree hinge is replaced with a new hinge that's also a speaker sound bar.
Those speakers combined with two downward firing speakers up front and Dolby Atmos software for some of the best audio you will get from a laptop this thin.
And because they're in the hinge, you get clear audio no matter what position the screen is in.
The C-930 also comes with an active pen that stores and charges in a garage at the back end of the laptop.
Just pop it out and start writing or drawing on the screen.
It's small but unless you're using it for long periods of time it works well and because of the garage it's always there when you need it.
One last little extra feature is a privacy shutter to block the built in webcam.
It's barely visible but there's a little slider that with a simple flick moves the shutter into place.
The rest of the scene 9:30 doesn't stray from what made the 920 excellent like it's comfortable backlit keyboard and responsive Precision touchpad a Windows.
Hello fingerprint reader and performance that's on target for its class along with more than 12 hours of battery life in our.
Plus it has the look and feel of a premium laptop with metal body and a screen with almost no bezel, so you get a bigger screen in a smaller body.
If you need things like more connection options or discrete graphics or its near 1,200 dollar starting price is beyond your budget, it's not for you.
But at the moment, if you're looking for a premium ultra-portable two-in-one, the C930 is about as good as it gets.
