Apple Updates Health Features With New Watch OS 11

Apple Updates Health Features With New Watch OS 11

Jun 10, 2024 Smartwatches

Speaker 1: WatchOS 11 introduces more great features to not only keep you active, but also healthy and connected. Speaker 2: Understanding how your body responds and recovers from exercise and other aspects of your life is an important part of your overall health. Because Apple Watch can track key vitals while you sleep, like heart rate, respiratory rate, and risk temperature, it can give you a deeper understanding of your body and help you identify when something might be off. So with watchOS 11, these metrics are the foundation of the insightful [00:00:30] new Vitals app where you can check in on your daily health status and explore your most important health metrics with just a glance. You can also see how your metrics relate to your typical range, which is determined from your own historical information and an algorithm developed using real-world data from the Apple Heart Movement study. For additional insights, your metrics will be highlighted when they're outside of your typical range with details on what's changed over the last week. Speaker 2: And when multiple metrics are out of range, you'll be notified [00:01:00] with a tailored message to help you understand how these changes may be linked to other aspects of your life, such as alcohol, elevation changes or even illness. And that's the vitals app. A new way to quickly view your most important health metrics, receive alerts when it's time to pay more attention to your body and gain better context when it comes to your health. Now let's talk about another time when context about your health matters, which is during pregnancy cycle tracking can now show you gestational [00:01:30] age to support you during this important time. The Health app will display your pregnancy across all charts and prompt you to review things like your high heart rate notification threshold. Since heart rate often increases during pregnancy, those are some of the advances in health. And now back to David to tell you what's coming to keep you connected. Speaker 1: With Apple Watch, you can have quick and meaningful interactions right on your wrist, making it so easy to stay connected to the world around you and the people [00:02:00] you care about without always needing to take your iPhone out of your pocket, whether it's using Apple Pay to buy your morning coffee or hop on the subway, telling Siri to add an item to your grocery list or applying to a message from a friend. You can do it all with just the raise of a wrist. And last year we introduced the Smart Stack. It's another way to keep you connected to important information with just a scroll of the digital crown. This year it becomes even more intelligent by automatically adding new widgets right when you need them, like the precipitation [00:02:30] widget to alert you before it rains, or the translate widget for when you're traveling somewhere new. Just tap to open the new Translate app on Apple Watch, which uses machine learning models for speech recognition and translation. You can now simply dictate to see and hear it right on your wrist. Speaker 3: Now Speaker 1: The Smart Stack also becomes more capable with live activities coming to Apple Watch. So you'll have all the details for your favorite events, and you can use features like Check-in which lets a friend know you made it back [00:03:00] home safely and is now on Apple Watch. With additional support for workouts during a late night run, your friend will know to keep an eye out and will be updated when you end your workout. So you both have peace of mind. Developers can also show live activities in the Smart stack, so you can see updates in the moment, like when your ride is coming. For apps like Uber and with the new Double Tap API, they can also define actions within apps like Sprout Baby Tracker to log your baby's time of sleep without waking them. Speaker 1: [00:03:30] Having access to all of these powerful capabilities right on your wrist makes Apple Watch so indispensable and being able to customize your watch face is one of the ways that makes it incredibly personal to you. With the popular photos face, there is something special about seeing an important person or moment every time you raise your wrist. Now watch OS 11 will help you find the perfect photos for your watch Face. Machine learning intelligently identifies scores [00:04:00] and curates the best photos based on facial expressions, aesthetics, and composition. Then a custom algorithm elegantly frames the image with the time. You can select a bold color, choose monotone for sleek look, or create something that is unique and personal to you. That's what's coming in WS 11, A redesigned photo space, a more intelligent, smart stack training load, the vitals app, new APIs for developers, and so much more like [00:04:30] turn by turn directions for walking and hiking routes you've created. We are so excited about all the new ways to help you stay connected, active, and healthy.