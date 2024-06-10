iPhone Mirroring Comes to Macs with MacOS Sequoia
Speaker 1: Welcome to Mac os Sequoia. Speaker 1: The incredible features we talked about in iOS 18 and iPad OS 18 are going to be amazing for the ways you use Mac. You can be even more expressive in messages. Math notes provide a helpful typed experience, and you can easily plan a hike in maps. These new features are terrific on the Mac and Mac os. Sequoia introduces even more features to help you effortlessly get [00:00:30] things done. Let's start with continuity. Continuity helps you do so much more when you use Apple products together. It powers some of your favorite features like Universal Clipboard, universal Control, and Mac Virtual display on Apple Vision Pro and Mac Os. Sequoia makes continuity even more magical for all those times when we want to use our iPhone only to realize it's tucked away in a bag Over in another room, there's a brand new continuity feature called [00:01:00] iPhone mirroring. With iPhone mirroring on Mac, I can see what's on my iPhone and can control it too, all while barely lifting a finger. Let me show you how it works. To access my phone, I just click here in my doc. Boom, and there's my iPhone mirrored in a window right on my Mac. I can fully interact with it all wirelessly. I can see my custom wallpaper. My icons are right where they belong, [00:01:30] and I can use my phone normally like swiping through pages of my home screen, Speaker 1: And I can open any of my iPhone apps, like the Phil's coffee app for a bit of extra energy for my favorite local coffee shop. I can use my Mac Track pad to interact with the app, and I can use my Mac keyboard too, like to add special instructions. Let's make this ice cold. [00:02:00] To make this even more magical with bringing iPhone notifications to Mac, they appear alongside my Mac notifications and I can even interact with them when I don't have my iPhone handy. Here's one from Duolingo. What's neat is when I click on it, bam, I'm taken right into the Duolingo app on my iPhone so I can practice my Spanish and extend my streak Speaker 2: Lemon. Speaker 1: As you can hear, [00:02:30] my iPhone's audio even comes through my Mac, so you might be wondering what's on my iPhone screen. While I'm using iPhone mirroring. It stays locked so nobody else can access it, and it works seamlessly with standby. Standby stays visible so I can get information at a glance as I use my phone with iPhone mirroring and iPhone [00:03:00] mirroring makes it effortless to combine the power of my Mac and the convenience of its big screen with the things I get done on my iPhone. I'm using a template in the Unfold app to make a post, and I've got one last video to add on Mac. I've been using Final Cut Pro to stitch some clips together. Watch how easy it is to use my devices together. I can grab the exported video [00:03:30] and just drop it right into the template. Perfect, so that's iPhone mirroring.
