Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
Speaker 1: We want to extend the privacy and security of your iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence for you. So we have created private cloud compute. Private cloud compute allows Apple intelligence to flex and scale its computational capacity and draw on even larger server-based models for more complex requests. While protecting your privacy. These models run on servers we've especially created using apple [00:00:30] silicon. These apple silicon servers offer the privacy and security of your iPhone from the silicon on up, draw on the security properties of the SWIFT programming language and run software with transparency built in. When you make a request, apple Intelligence analyzes whether it can be processed on device. If it needs greater computational capacity, it can draw on private cloud compute and send only the data that's relevant to your task to be processed on Apple Silicon [00:01:00] servers. Your data is never stored or made accessible to Apple. It's used exclusively to fulfill your request. And just like your iPhone independent experts can inspect the code that runs on these servers to verify this privacy promise. In fact, private cloud compute cryptographically ensures your iPhone, iPad and Mac will refuse to talk to a server unless its software has been publicly logged for inspection. This [00:01:30] sets a brand new standard for privacy and AI and unlocks intelligence you can trust. So that's a look at the powerful capabilities of Apple intelligence and its groundbreaking privacy protections.
Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
Up Next
Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
Everything Announced at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase Event
Everything Announced at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase Event
Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
See Apple's New 'Squeezable' Pencil Pro
See Apple's New 'Squeezable' Pencil Pro
Amazon Debuts All-New Echo Show 8
Amazon Debuts All-New Echo Show 8
Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023
Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023
Watch Everything Announced at LG's CES Event
Watch Everything Announced at LG's CES Event
Watch Everything Nvidia Announced at Its CES RTX Event
Watch Everything Nvidia Announced at Its CES RTX Event
Elon Musk unveils new Starship mission video
Elon Musk unveils new Starship mission video
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Cooley On Cars
Cooley On Cars
Carfection
Carfection
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Cooley On Cars
Cooley On Cars
Carfection
Carfection
Latest News
Apple Reveals InSight for TVOS
Apple Reveals InSight for TVOS
Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
OpenAI's ChatGPT Is Coming to Apple Apps
OpenAI's ChatGPT Is Coming to Apple Apps
Apple Redesigns Siri With AI and Glowing Borders
Apple Redesigns Siri With AI and Glowing Borders
Apple Updates Health Features With New Watch OS 11
Apple Updates Health Features With New Watch OS 11
iPhone Mirroring Comes to Macs with MacOS Sequoia
iPhone Mirroring Comes to Macs with MacOS Sequoia
Everything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2024
Everything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2024
iOS 18 Brings New Tapback Features and Test Over Satellite
iOS 18 Brings New Tapback Features and Test Over Satellite
You'll Soon Be Able to Control AirPods by Nodding
You'll Soon Be Able to Control AirPods by Nodding
Apple Reveals InSight for TVOS
Apple Reveals InSight for TVOS
Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
OpenAI's ChatGPT Is Coming to Apple Apps
OpenAI's ChatGPT Is Coming to Apple Apps
Apple Redesigns Siri With AI and Glowing Borders
Apple Redesigns Siri With AI and Glowing Borders
Apple Updates Health Features With New Watch OS 11
Apple Updates Health Features With New Watch OS 11
iPhone Mirroring Comes to Macs with MacOS Sequoia
iPhone Mirroring Comes to Macs with MacOS Sequoia
Everything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2024
Everything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2024
iOS 18 Brings New Tapback Features and Test Over Satellite
iOS 18 Brings New Tapback Features and Test Over Satellite
You'll Soon Be Able to Control AirPods by Nodding