Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
1:44
Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing

Tech
Speaker 1: We want to extend the privacy and security of your iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence for you. So we have created private cloud compute. Private cloud compute allows Apple intelligence to flex and scale its computational capacity and draw on even larger server-based models for more complex requests. While protecting your privacy. These models run on servers we've especially created using apple [00:00:30] silicon. These apple silicon servers offer the privacy and security of your iPhone from the silicon on up, draw on the security properties of the SWIFT programming language and run software with transparency built in. When you make a request, apple Intelligence analyzes whether it can be processed on device. If it needs greater computational capacity, it can draw on private cloud compute and send only the data that's relevant to your task to be processed on Apple Silicon [00:01:00] servers. Your data is never stored or made accessible to Apple. It's used exclusively to fulfill your request. And just like your iPhone independent experts can inspect the code that runs on these servers to verify this privacy promise. In fact, private cloud compute cryptographically ensures your iPhone, iPad and Mac will refuse to talk to a server unless its software has been publicly logged for inspection. This [00:01:30] sets a brand new standard for privacy and AI and unlocks intelligence you can trust. So that's a look at the powerful capabilities of Apple intelligence and its groundbreaking privacy protections.

Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing
Apple Introduces Private Cloud Compute for AI Processing

