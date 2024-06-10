Apple Reveals InSight for TVOS
Computing
Speaker 1: This year we're introducing some updates that make watching TV even more enjoyable. First, let's talk about those moments when we've all wondered, where have I seen this actor before? Or, Hey, what's that song for these times? We have a new feature we're bringing to Apple tv, plus it's called Insight. When you're watching an Apple original show or movie, just swipe down on the remote and Insight will show the actors and their character names in real time. And if you're curious [00:00:30] about the song playing, you can quickly see the track and add it to an Apple Music playlist to enjoy. Later. Insight will also be available when using iPhone as a remote. Perfect for when you're watching with others. Next, let's turn to the audio experience on tv os we're bringing hand dialogue to more living rooms with support for TV speakers and receivers, along with AirPods and other Bluetooth devices. And enhanced dialogue now uses machine learning for even [00:01:00] greater vocal clarity, ensuring that the actor's dialogue will always cut through. Speaker 2: Go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go. Worry. You're driving recklessly. I'm in the middle of a high speed chase. Worry. You are in crisis. No, I'm not. The situation is a crisis. I'm fine. Speaker 1: We're also making subtitles more convenient with many of us turning to subtitles more often. They'll now appear at just the right times, like when you mute the volume or when you skip back. Speaker 2: For the purpose [00:01:30] of my insurance claim, I'd like you to make sure the car is totaled. You probably did. I think we got you covered. Speaker 1: Now let's talk visuals. Apple TV has always delivered a theater like experience to the home. And this year we're adding to the experience with support for 21 by nine projectors. With 21 by nine, you'll be able to view widescreen movies exactly as the directors intended. And in between movies you can enjoy amazing and visually interesting screensavers On Apple tv, [00:02:00] we're making it even easier to choose what plays, including a brand new portraits category with stunning color effects and image segmentation. Framing your photos like art in a gallery, or switch to TV and movies and enjoy moments from Apple TV. Plus shows you love like this one from Foundation, we're also adding one more really cool screensaver as Snoopy and Woodstock take over the screen. Whenever your Apple TV becomes idle, Snoopy Springs to life with delightful animations. [00:02:30] We're thrilled to bring everyone's favorite beagle to your living room.

