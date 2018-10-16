Your video,
Kindle Paperwhite gets waterproof redesign, adds Bluetooth and more storage
Kindle Paperwhite gets waterproof redesign, adds Bluetooth and more storage
This is the all new Kindle Paperwhite E-ink e-reader, and this time it really is all new.
After having the same chassis for a number of years, this new model is 10% thinner and 10% lighter.
The other design difference is it doesn't have the raised bezel of its predecessor.
There are some other changes, most notably the Paperwhite is now fully waterproof like the high-end in Kindle Oasis and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is both shatterproof and scratch resistant.
While it's more durable than the old Paperwhite and can survive small drops, fear not Amazon will still be happy to sell you a case to protect it.
Overall performance is very similar to that of the previous Paperwhite with a sharp 300 ppi display.
And around six weeks of battery life with normal use.
But this new model has five LEDs for lighting the screen instead of four, and eight gigabytes of built in memory instead of four gigabytes.
Also new are step up models that feature 32 gigabytes of memory.
The Oasis already added a blue tooth connectivity for listening to audible audio books over wireless headphones and speakers and now the paper weight has blue tooth for audible listening as well.
You can easily switch between e-book and And audio book.
But you'll still have to use your phone for music listening.
As before, you can choose from ten different fonts, 16 font sizes, and five boldness settings.
But what's new is the ability to save custom settings for you or various members of your family.
On top of that, there are also some preset options.
The gym setting, for instance quickly gives you a bigger font.
Amazon hasn't managed to integrate Alexa voice control into a Kindle yet, but with a slightly trim designed for waterproofing, Bluetooth and increase memory this is a satisfying upgrade.
I am David Carnoy for CNET.COM thanks for watching.
