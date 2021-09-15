/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: Editor reacts

Mobile

Up Next

What to expect at Apple's September event
apple-preview-cnet-image.png

Up Next

What to expect at Apple's September event

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

The Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung's best small earbuds
yt-galaxy-buds-2-5

The Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung's best small earbuds

Apple's 2021 iPhone event could have a date
appleeventthumb

Apple's 2021 iPhone event could have a date

Google introduces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
pixelpic1

Google introduces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Facebook gets into smart glasses, Black Widow star sues Disney over streaming release
zuck-rayban.png

Facebook gets into smart glasses, Black Widow star sues Disney over streaming release

Huawei unveils P50 series phone
p50-image

Huawei unveils P50 series phone

5 features I want on the Samsung Galaxy S22
galaxy-s22-what-we-want-to-see-00-00-02-06-still001

5 features I want on the Samsung Galaxy S22

Never break a phone again
ruggedphonespic

Never break a phone again

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: Editor reacts
editor-reacts-to-iphone-13-pro-camera-00-00-02-15-still001

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: Editor reacts

Apple Event: Four new iPhones, a major iPad mini refresh and more
tt09-15-2021-00-00-12-02-still025

Apple Event: Four new iPhones, a major iPad mini refresh and more

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller
210914-yt-apple-iphone-13-pro-firstlook-3

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller

The new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained
iphone-13-colors-facebook-jpg-00-00-00-00-still001

The new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained

Apple Watch Series 7: Here's what's new
yt-apple-watch-7-7

Apple Watch Series 7: Here's what's new

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is the fastest yet
conti-gt-speed-site

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is the fastest yet

Most Popular All most popular

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller
210914-yt-apple-iphone-13-pro-firstlook-3

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

The biggest announcements from Apple's fall 2021 event
apple-supercut

The biggest announcements from Apple's fall 2021 event

Apple Watch Series 7: Here's what's new
yt-apple-watch-7-7

Apple Watch Series 7: Here's what's new

The new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained
iphone-13-colors-facebook-jpg-00-00-00-00-still001

The new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence
tcl-projectchicago-00-04-37-16-still006

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence

Latest Products All latest products

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: Editor reacts
editor-reacts-to-iphone-13-pro-camera-00-00-02-15-still001

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: Editor reacts

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller
210914-yt-apple-iphone-13-pro-firstlook-3

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller

The new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained
iphone-13-colors-facebook-jpg-00-00-00-00-still001

The new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence
tcl-projectchicago-00-04-37-16-still006

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories
facebook-x-raybans-thumb2

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook
lenovo-duet-00-00-03-14-still003

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook

Latest How To All how to videos

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices
dsc00540

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2