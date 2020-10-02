iOS 14 tips and tricks

[MUSIC]
For the first time in a while Apple's newest iOS release brings some real changes and useful features to iPhone users.
But before you update your iOS, be sure to backup your phone into the cloud or your computer.
One of the most noticeable new features is the ability to change the look of your homescreen with widgets Widgets are not new to iPhone users, but now they can permanently live on your home screen and in whatever size you like.
A new iOS 14 feature called widget stack also lets you layer the widgets use most so you can flip through them when they're all in the same place.
For example, flip through the weather forecast before you see your calendar.
[MUSIC]
Another new organizational feature is called app library where apps are auto organized by type on a new page for you.
That seems to make it easier to find the apps you need.
Even if they are not on your first few screens.
iMessage users will enjoy being able to pin frequently used friends or groups to the top of your iMessage screen.
When you're in a group chat, you can create a conversation within a conversation by messaging just one person privately by using the Add sign.
And finally, my emojis got an update with new accessories and poses.
It only seems fitting that of course there's even the option for yours to wear a mask For more smartphone tips and tricks, visit cnet.com.
I'm Carla Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
[MUSIC]
